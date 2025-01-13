‘A Little Plump Potato.’ What Stephen Baldwin Has Said About Justin Bieber And Hailey's Son Jack Blues
Loving the proud grandpa energy!
Hailey and Justin Bieber have been fighting the rumors lately after fans thought there might be trouble in their marriage around the holidays. For Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin, however, that couldn’t be further from the his mind. The actor (sorry, “thespian”) is one of the contestants on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule, and as he promotes his newest project, there’s one topic he’d much rather discuss than his daughter’s marriage — her child.
Stephen Baldwin is quite the proud grandfather, and he’s made that fact known since Hailey Bieber gave birth to Jack Blues last August. He couldn’t help but fawn over his grandson in an interview for the Fox celebrity competition series (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription). When asked about baby Jack, he told ET:
It’s such a grandpa thing to say that Jack Blues is going to inherit Justin and Hailey Bieber’s good looks and creative talents, and I love how smitten he seems to be with the baby.
Jack may be Stephen Baldwin’s first grandson, but he’s not the first grandchild. Hailey’s sister Alaia has a 4-year-old daughter named Iris who holds that honor, and as the first grandchild, Iris was the one who got to decide what her grandfather would be called. When asked what Jack’s name for Baldwin was, the actor told Too Fab:
Stephen Baldwin divulged that bit of grandpa trivia in December when the family was preparing for the holiday, and he sounded like he couldn’t get enough of Hailey’s little spud, telling Too Fab:
The Bio-Dome actor hasn’t been able to contain his excitement since Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy. He posted a sweet message to social media congratulating them that ended up causing quite a stir when Justin Bieber’s mother inadvertently sparked rumors of twins in her response.
Even on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Stephen Baldwin couldn’t help but allude to his family’s next generation, saying in an interview on the season premiere:
Say it loud, say it proud! Many fans may be preoccupied with wondering if Justin Bieber sent Selena Gomez a secret social media message or wondering why Hailey Bieber was throwing shade at TikTok sleuths for spreading rumors. However, I much prefer the overabundance of love being hurled at Jack Blues by his grandpa.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.