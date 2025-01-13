‘A Little Plump Potato.’ What Stephen Baldwin Has Said About Justin Bieber And Hailey's Son Jack Blues

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been fighting the rumors lately after fans thought there might be trouble in their marriage around the holidays. For Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin, however, that couldn’t be further from the his mind. The actor (sorry, “thespian”) is one of the contestants on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule , and as he promotes his newest project, there’s one topic he’d much rather discuss than his daughter’s marriage — her child.

Stephen Baldwin is quite the proud grandfather, and he’s made that fact known since Hailey Bieber gave birth to Jack Blues last August. He couldn’t help but fawn over his grandson in an interview for the Fox celebrity competition series (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ). When asked about baby Jack, he told ET :

My first grandson is better than Special Forces. He’s a little soldier in his own right already. Jack Blues, I think considering who the mom and the dad are, this kid’s gonna be cute and creative, so I’m looking forward to it.

It’s such a grandpa thing to say that Jack Blues is going to inherit Justin and Hailey Bieber’s good looks and creative talents, and I love how smitten he seems to be with the baby.

Jack may be Stephen Baldwin’s first grandson, but he’s not the first grandchild. Hailey’s sister Alaia has a 4-year-old daughter named Iris who holds that honor, and as the first grandchild, Iris was the one who got to decide what her grandfather would be called. When asked what Jack’s name for Baldwin was, the actor told Too Fab :

Grampy. We're going with Grampy. But it's with a W. A lot of people don't know that. So G-W-A-M-P-Y is Gwampy. So that's kind of the handle I've been going with. It was my granddaughter Iris, my first grandchild. It was the name she gave me.

Stephen Baldwin divulged that bit of grandpa trivia in December when the family was preparing for the holiday, and he sounded like he couldn’t get enough of Hailey’s little spud, telling Too Fab:

We're getting ready for Christmas with baby Jack Blues. We're excited. And he's grown like a weed. Actually, he looks like a little plump potato. He's so cute. I can't stand it.

The Bio-Dome actor hasn’t been able to contain his excitement since Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy. He posted a sweet message to social media congratulating them that ended up causing quite a stir when Justin Bieber’s mother inadvertently sparked rumors of twins in her response.

Even on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Stephen Baldwin couldn’t help but allude to his family’s next generation, saying in an interview on the season premiere:

I’d like to keep skydiving. I’d like to go fast on a motorcycle. But I have to behave because I’m a grandpa now.