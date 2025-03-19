After More Intense Rumors Rolled Around About Hailey Bieber And Justin, It Looks Like She Could Take Legal Action
What can she do about this?
Hailey Bieber has had to handle rumors about her life and her relationship with Justin Bieber for years. From claims about her feelings toward his ex, Selena Gomez, to allegations about the status of her marriage, the rumor mill is intense. Now, following more severe claims about her, Hailey Bieber is reportedly looking into how she could take legal action.
Apparently, Hailey is looking to take legal action for the first time due to rumors that “paint” her “as a bully and stalker,” according to TMZ. An insider close to her told the outlet this in the week after a TikTok surfaced that alleged that she liked a mean post about Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco and a seven-part YouTube series was published that claimed she stalked Justin Bieber before they were married.
According to these sources, Hailey is allegedly “sick and tired of the hateful narratives” and people taking it at face value. She’s been hit by them for years now, and apparently, she’s thinking about getting a lawyer so she can take action against those who made the harmful claims.
The source went on to claim that the Rhode founder reached out to Lisa Moore, an attorney who represented Cardi B during her defamation case against the blogger Tasha K. Notably, as the report stated, the rapper won a $4 million defamation judgment.
This is all allegedly happening now because Hailey Bieber is a new mom. Before this, the source claimed she didn’t want to put energy toward this and ignored the haters. However, now that she has a baby, her opinion has reportedly changed.
The Biebers announced Hailey’s pregnancy last May, and their son, Jack Blues Bieber was born in August. In the weeks following that, insiders claimed Justin was “already a great dad,” and it seemed like the couple was doing great.
Now, in the months since this happy moment, there have been rumors flying around about Hailey. There’s been a lot of discourse surrounding a TikTok she allegedly liked about Selena Gomez. Plus, there have been rumors about the state of the Bieber's marriage. Earlier this year, Justin seemed to debunk said claims with a post about his wife, and before that, Hailey called out a video that claimed her marriage was in trouble.
Overall, there have been a lot of intense rumors about the couple, and if this latest claim is true, it would seem like Hailey is ready to take a major step to make them stop. So, as we learn more about this situation and whether the Beibers plan to take legal action, we’ll keep you posted.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
