Dave Chappelle And Justin Bieber Have Apparently Been Hanging Out, And I Did Not Have It On My Bingo Card This Year
Two celebrities have seemingly made for unlikely friends.
I'd imagine that, in many respects, the life of a celebrity certainly has to be unusual. The only people who are really going to understand what it’s like are your fellow stars, so it’s not exactly a shock when different stars become friends with each other. Having said that, some celebrity friendships, like the Rock and Kevin Hart's, make sense, and others seemingly come out of left field. When it comes to the latter point of thinking, it can be applied to the apparent relationship between Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle.
The 51-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old singer were recently spotted hanging out together at a recent L.A. hot spot. And, according to OK Magazine, this apparently wasn’t just two celebs crossing paths. An unnamed source claims the pair have actually become quite close in recent years. The source said…
One may not necessarily imagine Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle running in the same circles, if only because of their 20-year age difference. However, it seems at some point the pair became close. It's worth noting that Chappelle did attend the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber a decade ago, but only as an audience member. It’s unclear if the pair have been friends that long.
There’s certainly no argument that the "Yummy" singer has gone through quite a lot in his life that few others could comprehend. One must remember that he's been famous since he was a kid. His music was a viral sensation arguably making him one of the most famous names in the world at one point. In recent years, his focus has seemingly been less on his music and more on her personal life.
The same can be said of Dave Chappelle. At the height of his fame from his acclaimed series, Chappelle Show, the comedian largely walked away from Hollywood. There have been rumors of mental health issues or drug use, but Chappelle has always denied them. The comic has continued to work consistently, though, some of Chappelle's stand-up work has garnered backlash.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Justin Bieber has been in legal battles with his former representatives while also contending with rumors of problems with his marriage to wife Hailey. Whether or not the gossip is true is perhaps less important than the fact that Bieber has to deal with the rumors at all. All in all, Bieber has seemingly been trying to be less in the public eye of late, similar to Chappelle.
As somebody who has had to navigate Hollywood and constant rumors as well, Dave Chappelle certainly may be in a good position to offer support and advice to Justin Bieber. That aside, though, these two could just enjoy chilling and shooting the breeze. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you find your friends, it’s just important to have them.
