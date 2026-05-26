I’ve Wondered If She-Hulk Will Return To The MCU, And Someone Asked Tatiana Maslany

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While some fans thought it was the best MCU show, others hated on the show and refused to watch. There are plenty who want to see Tatiana Maslany reprise her role in upcoming Marvel movies or shows, but what does the actress herself think? Luckily someone recently asked Maslany about a possible return as Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk.

The response to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was mixed, although there are plenty who have been defending it in the years since it arrived on Disney+. While Tatiana Maslany joked about turning down a role in Avengers: Doomsday, is she actually down to return to the shared universe? In an interview with Radio Times, the Orphan Black actress was asked about this, responding with:

I love She Hulk, and I loved what [Attorney at Law creator] Jessica Gao did with her. I feel like it was very loyal to the comics and all of that. If there was a space where it made sense for her to come back... I mean, I don't know anything, and I do think that the internet will know before I do.

There you have it. The 40 year-old actress isn't denying interest in playing She-Hulk again in the MCU, although she does seem to think she'd be the last person to find out. This is likely in reference to comments Maslany has made about Disney, including calls to boycott the streaming service. We'll just have to wait and see if the character ever returns to the shared universe; just about anything seems possible with the next two Avengers movie that are coming to theaters courtesy of The Russo Brothers.

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In Tatiana Maslany's comments, she talks about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's accuracy to Marvel comics. Specifically, the way that the title character frequently breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to the audience. While some folks thought the show was ripping off Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, that's exactly what Jennifer Walters does in the source material. And the show's meta way of referring to the MCU as a whole was delightful, especially hat hilarious Kevin Feige bit from the finale.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Fans are hoping that she'll appear in one of the next Avengers movies, with Doomsday hitting theaters December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.