Kate Middleton Paid Stunning Tribute To Princess Diana While Visiting Boston

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has spent a lot of her time as part of the Royal family attending to engagements with her husband Prince William. While she’s shown her own grace and fashion sense on the world stage, the Duchess of Cambridge has also paid homage to Princess Diana over the years. This was true once more during her recent trip to the U.S. with husband Prince William, in which she showed off a choker her husband’s mother had worn.

Prince William and Kate were in the States, specifically Boston, this week. The two attended a slew of events on their Boston tour, including meeting up with Mayor Wu, attending a Celtics game and visiting Harvard University. Among these events was the Earthshot Prize Awards, in which Princess Kate wore a green dress (she’d rented, per Page Six) and a green choker that had been loaned to Diana by Queen Elizabeth II.

The look was a reminder of a green choker on green dress look Princess Diana had herself worn with the notable piece of jewelry. Although, it’s perhaps not as notable as the time the late Princess wore the green sparkler as a headband rather than a choker.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage and Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to Princess Diana. She also tends to wear the sapphire engagement ring that used to belong to Diana and has worn other infamous jewelry in the past. In addition, the couple's child Charlotte also has Diana in her name: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. The young princess was also christened in the same church in Sandringham her grandmother was, St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince William has reflected on the past about how much Princess Diana has missed over the years, but he and the family do a good job of reflecting back to her and remembering her over time, including on this latest trip.

Interestingly, Prince William and his wife's big adventure has come at a time when the spotlight is also being shone on his younger brother Prince Harry in the U.S. For months as part of their Netflix deal Harry and Meghan had allegedly been working on a documentary from their own mouths. There had been some drama attached to the Netflix docuseries before the Harry & Meghan trailer's release, but it's coming soon.

Between that and the recent release of The Crown Season 5 there's been plenty on the Royal Family to come out way in recent weeks, but this Princess Diana tribute certainly, well, takes the crown...