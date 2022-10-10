Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Netflix Are Allegedly Having Problems And It Could Shelve Their Story 'Indefinitely'

In 2020 and 2021, after breaking away from their Royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle figured out their next moves. They stayed with Tyler Perry for a while, then moved to Montecito California, participated in a bombshell interview with Oprah and signed on for a partnership with Netflix. The latter put the former Suits actress back in the showbiz game, but now it looks there might be trouble in paradise between the couple and the streamer.

Insiders have spoken out about what is going on behind-the-scenes about the couple’s latest streaming project. The two are expected to premiere an upcoming documentary series about their lives, but according to one person who spoke with Page Six , it’s seems the couple may be having second thoughts.

Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.

The same source at Netflix noted that the “significant” asks the couple keeps making are leading them down a track where the docuseries could get shelved “indefinitely.” But it sounds like the streamer is trying to work things out.

They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely. Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.

To note as well, a second source also mentioned to the outlet the situation may be dire, calling the couple “panicked” even when it comes to minor things cropping up in the docuseries. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly even upset over “basic language” and other facets of any written production. So it’s hard telling exactly what the situation is, though there does seem to be a situation, particularly given this isn’t the only issue that has reportedly cropped up while the series has been filmed.

Previously, there were rumors the couple and the streamer couldn’t agree on when the show should run as part of the Netflix TV schedule . The company allegedly wanted those with a Netflix subscription to be able to check out the series around the same time as the Sussex memoir came out this year, but the couple wanted to wait until 2023. Now, even Harry’s memoir is slated for 2023 after getting pushed back from its fall release this year, so there's been a lot of shifting of dates regardless of any behind-the-scenes drama.

This could simply be a waiting game for the series, or this could be another case of a Meghan Markle production at Netflix ultimately falling by the wayside. Back in May, the network put the kibosh on her animated series Pearl, as part of a wave of cutbacks at the streamer. Netflix has been cancelling a lot of shows after one season, but this came even earlier in the production timeline. Markle quickly removed production info from the Archewell Productions website after the news was announced.

Meanwhile, it’s been said that Prince Harry and Meghan will have the final say on what makes it onto our TV screams… if the production ever makes it onto those screens.