Katee Sackhoff’s The Latest Celeb To Jump Into The Outdoor Bath Trend, And Her Reason Makes Sense

For a long time, setting a tub by a big picture window gave bath lovers a chance to relax and soak in views, but thanks to a new celebrity trend, some baths are shifting away from the inside altogether. Now, Battlestar Galactica and The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff is the latest to jump on the outdoor bath trend, and she’s cold as ice doing it.

No literally. While celebrities such as Hayley Atwell have enjoyed an outdoor bath on their recent adventures, Katee Sackhoff’s goal was to have a cold plunge built for her new home so she could enjoy it anytime she wants. It makes a lot of sense to me, as Sackhoff is an action star, she’s specifically spoken out about the work it takes to stay in sci-fi shape, and she’s on the move as a mom a lot. Having that cold plunge downtime is likely crucial to being able to do all she does.

It takes quite the steely disposition to jump into cold water like this, as celebrities like Kim Kardashian have realized in the past. (Seriously there's footage of her freaking out in an ice bath.) In fact, I’d argue it’s less relaxing and more about enduring the experience, but regardless the cooler temps and the ice bath have become a big celebrity trend over the past few years.

In Sackhoff’s case she said that she and her husband Robin Gadsby also opted to build in a sauna, and she said the decision was made for her “mom sanity and health.” Given the actress is an actress and mama who has spoken about the challenges of working and traveling with a child in tow , this whole thing checks out. It can be hard to carry through with a career at the same time as raising a family, and if a cold bath helps her keep her “sanity” and she has the means to do it, I think it’s a great idea.

She’s obviously not the only celebrity who has touted the benefits of a cold bath. Michael B. Jordan's talked about the ice bath being a key component of his workout routine when he's gotten in shape for roles as varied as Creed and Black Panther. And plenty of other athletes and celebrities have given it a whirl, as Harry Styles, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga and many more have all touted the benefits.

Honestly, what better way to combine two trends: the cold plunge with the outdoor bath? It's a genius idea, and I kind of wish I'd thought of it myself. Although I honestly don't know if I'd have the endurance to do it on the regular. I don't think anyone would argue I'm as brave or confident as Bo-Katan.