Michael B. Jordan Knows What It's Like To Grind It Out At The Gym Just For The Sake Of Movie Posters: 'It Becomes A Job Sometimes'

Michael B. Jordan is no stranger to working out, whether it’s for movies roles or just getting back into shape after a hiatus. Regarding the former, from showing his jacked arms for Creed 3 to packing on muscle for his time in Black Panther, the man will do what it takes to be in the right kind of physical condition for the character he’s playing. That’s not to say it’s always enjoyable though, as Jordan opened up about what it’s like to grind it out at the gym even if it’s just for the sake of posing for a movie poster.

The actor’s fitness journey was discussed during his interview with Essence. The publication asked Jordan how training for movies like the Creed franchise has impacted his relationship with fitness, and he started off by answering:

'It becomes a job sometimes. But it’s also a motivation there as well. Like, you’re gonna be on these movie posters, so you gotta get your ass to the gym and stop playing. That lights extra fire up underneath you. But, also, I think the reality is [that] we only have one body and you have to take care of it while you have it, and it doesn’t get any easier the older you get.

Since Michal B. Jordan knows that these more action-heavy projects of his will likely result in him needing to show off his physique both in the final product and in marketing materials, that’s enough incentive for him to put in the necessary work. At the same time though, he knows that he needs to continue taking exercising seriously whether or not it’s for professional reasons, because that as one gets older, that makes it harder to keep the body in shape. Jordan continued:

Eating healthy, trying to breathe and meditate when you feel overwhelmed or constantly on the grind, taking time to yourself to be quiet and silent, I think, is extremely important as well. And then pushing your body, breaking a sweat, raising your heart rate, and recovery is also extremely important. Just cool down, stretching, ice bath, sauna, getting in the pool, whatever it is.

Michael B. Jordan went on to say that he’s been taking fitness “a bit more seriously” and evolving from when he was “just being athletic and competing in sports to a child actor.” Now his athleticism and the roles he plays often blend together, resulting in his “work life and training life became one.” Additionally, he’s also found it a “a cool full circle moment” that he’s able to “create opportunities” for kids who are looking to “take care of themselves” their bodies, regardless of if they want to be professional athletes or actors.

Although Jordan will not appear in any movies on the 2024 release schedule, he goes have two upcoming flicks to follow his third outing as Adonis Creed that came out in early 2023. First, he’s reuniting with filmmaker Ryan Coogler for an untitled supernatural horror movie that’s coming out on March 7, 2025 and has brought in actors like Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Jack O’Connell and Hailee Steinfeld. Jordan is also excited to team up with Will Smith for I Am Legend 2, which doesn’t have a release date yet, but will follow the alternate ending from the first movie, thus explaining Smith’s inclusion.

Break out your Amazon Prime Video subscription if you’d like to see how Michael B. Jordan’s work on Creed 3 turned out. If you’d rather see his impressive physique on display in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.