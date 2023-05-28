Khloé Kardashian Threw Back To That Time She Peed On The Pavement In Front Of Scott Disick As A Prank

Consistently over the past two decades of Kardashian reality TV shows, one of the best relationships to watch has been the brother-sister bond between Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian . Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend returned to The Kardashians for the Season 3 premiere, and it was good to see him reunite with Khloé on camera, even amidst a tough conversation about her struggles with surrogacy . Often when these two get together, it’s anything but serious, and the Good American boss threw back to a few of those wild times, including when she peed on the pavement during one of their pranks.

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick are pretty famous for the pranks they’ve pulled — more so on Keeping Up with the Kardashians than the family’s current Hulu reality show — including possibly the family’s best running gag, in which Disick would call Kris Jenner pretending to be family friend Todd Kraines. Khloé paid tribute to her honorary brother in an Instagram post for his birthday, recalling their highs and lows, which included her peeing on the road outside of her vehicle. See all the hilarity below:

The post started with a sweet pic of the two of them with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope — one of three children the former couple shares. Khloé Kardashian’s alter-ego, Khlo-Money, made an appearance in one pic, and then came videos from the prank in question, in which Khloé Kardashian dressed up like her mom, and she and Disick staged a photo shoot to make it look like Kris Jenner had been caught by paparazzi bingeing fast food, smoking cigarettes, littering and — of course — urinating on the street.

Kris Jenner later said she couldn’t believe how far Khloé Kardashian went for the prank, as she was also seen diving into a Dumpster to recover a bottle of vodka. Other videos shared by the Strong Looks Better Naked author included she and Scott Disick recording a podcast in the bathtub, as well as another prank they played on the momager, when they tricked her into thinking that paintings made by her daughter were valuable pieces by an artist named Art Vandelay (yes, a Seinfeld reference).

While the clips showed some of the most fun moments the honorary siblings have had over the years, Khloé Kardashian got sentimental in the caption, saying they’ve traveled the world together and have been there for each other “through the highest of highs and the lowest lows.” She continued:

Scott, I love you and I am so grateful to have you in my life. You and I started off rocky but I’m so proud of that because we have overcame so much and it has only made us closer and stronger. You are genuinely one of the funniest people I know. You are smart, witty, caring, you are the best father and I have been honored to have had a front row seat to your evolution of life.