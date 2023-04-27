The Kardashian Family’s Exes Take Up Enough Of The New Season 3 Trailer That They Might As Well Get Their Own Spinoff

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of The Kardashians Season 3, and things certainly haven't slowed down for the famous family since we’ve last seen them on our screens. When Kim Kardashian hit up social media to ask fans what they wanted to see in the Hulu series’ third season , it seems like fans must have asked for more drama involving their former boyfriends, because the Kardashian sisters’ exes were all over the official trailer (shown above). Now that’s a spinoff idea somebody needs to jump on immediately!

The trailer opens on Kim Kardashian not remembering where things left off when Season 2 ended, only to have a producer remind her that she had still been in a relationship with Pete Davidson . The previous season premiered a month after the couple broke up , and things got a little weird when Kardashian talked about having sex with the SNL alum to her grandmother.

We then see Khloé Kardashian comforting her older sister — as Kim Kardashian shows off her infamous cry face while sobbing about having a hard day — and the attention turns to her divorce from Kanye West. Kendall Jenner comments that she doesn’t know how her sister handles the Ye situation, before Kim adds:

He has made up the most insane narrative… We stay silent through all the lies, for my kids.

That’s just the first third of the trailer, which goes on to focus on Khloé Kardashian’s relationship status with Tristan Thompson . Their story has been a big part of The Kardashians so far, with fans pointing out in the series premiere that it looked like the NBA player thought he’d been caught cheating . It didn’t happen then, but it sure did happen, in the blowout Season 1 finale .

The Season 3 trailer shows both Kris Jenner and Scott Disick asking where Khloé Kardashian and the father of her two children stand, to which she tells Disick:

I think he thinks, ‘Let’s just ride this out,’ but no, no chances.

Theirs is the reunion that no one wants to see happen, so hopefully Khloé Kardashian sticks to her guns. But speaking of reunions, Scott Disick is back! Kourtney Kardashian’s ex also made a few appearances in the Season 3 trailer, after not appearing in the second season. He’s seen talking to Khloé and spending time with daughter Penelope, but no interactions were teased between him and Kourtney. After the Lemme boss’ complaints about the editing in Season 1 , I think it’s safe to assume the Barkers will be keeping their distance in Season 3.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have both also gone through breakups in recent months, but I wouldn’t expect any appearances from Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker or rumored beau Bad Bunny , given her rule about boyfriends being on the show . Kylie’s ex Travis Scott also never appeared on The Kardashians, and while that’s not likely to change, is it possible she was talking about their impending split in the trailer when she said:

I just don’t think everything’s gonna be OK.

More relationship drama in The Kardashians Season 3 would be fine, in my opinion, if it means the episodes will be more than hourlong advertisements for the family’s multiple businesses. I was also intrigued by several other stories that will apparently be touched on in coming episodes, including Kylie Jenner wanting to have “a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting.”

Apparently some old wounds between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian get reopened as well, with some drama in Italy that was definitely not included in the Hulu wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis .