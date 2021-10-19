How Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick Allegedly Feels About Her Engagement To Travis Barker
By Erik Swann
How is Scott Disick handling his ex's big news?
After a year of (passionately) dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now set to tie the knot, as Barker proposed to his girlfriend this past Sunday at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. Kardashian’s family seems more than excited, as do fans of the celebrity couple. Of course, in the midst of this new development, many are probably also thinking about the reality TV star’s ex, Scott Disick. While the media personality has not publicly commented on the engagement as of yet, reports have now dropped details regarding his alleged feelings on the matter.
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were in a relationship for 10 years before they officially split in 2015. Their relationship was filled with a number of ups and downs, many of which are well documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Nevertheless, Disick did seem to care for his longtime partner and at one point planned to propose. Kardashian, however, was not keen on getting married at the time, which he eventually accepted. Now, if reports are to be believed, Disick isn’t too thrilled that his former partner is set to walk down the aisle with someone else:
This seemingly lines up with previous reports regarding his feelings on the new relationship. This past May, sources claimed that the Flip It Like Disick star was actively avoiding the Kardashian clan after his former lover began seeing Travis Barker. He also got drawn into a bit of drama after DMs were leaked in which he allegedly criticized the PDA between his ex and her new beau. Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t totally “shocked” by the reported comments, either.
On that note, ET Online’s source went on to say that the reality TV star is now looking to block out any negativity from her ex, as she looks forward to her big day. The two also appear focused on co-parenting their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign:
In the aftermath of the engagement news, Scott Disick has become a major topic of discussion. Many have taken to the web to share their own takes on how he’s likely handling the news. Some assume that he’ll probably want to avoid any paparazzi that come asking for his two cents:
Live footage of TMZ trying to speak to Scott Disick after hearing the news of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker getting engaged. 😭 pic.twitter.com/vbSJMpjwN0October 18, 2021
Others seem to have even wilder ideas about how things will play out. Some even jokingly believe this could all culminate in an interesting wedding ceremony:
*kourtney kardashian and travis barker’s wedding day* “speak now or forever hold your peace” scott disick: pic.twitter.com/R0vmn81I8bOctober 18, 2021
Between news of his ex’s engagement and his recent breakup with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick is certainly experiencing a “new normal.” Nevertheless, reports also indicate that he’s ready to start dating again, so there’s always the possibility that he’ll hook up with his own steady partner in the near future.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.