How Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick Allegedly Feels About Her Engagement To Travis Barker

After a year of (passionately) dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now set to tie the knot, as Barker proposed to his girlfriend this past Sunday at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. Kardashian’s family seems more than excited , as do fans of the celebrity couple. Of course, in the midst of this new development, many are probably also thinking about the reality TV star’s ex, Scott Disick . While the media personality has not publicly commented on the engagement as of yet, reports have now dropped details regarding his alleged feelings on the matter.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were in a relationship for 10 years before they officially split in 2015. Their relationship was filled with a number of ups and downs, many of which are well documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Nevertheless, Disick did seem to care for his longtime partner and at one point planned to propose. Kardashian, however, was not keen on getting married at the time, which he eventually accepted. Now, if reports are to be believed, Disick isn’t too thrilled that his former partner is set to walk down the aisle with someone else:

Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all. He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.

This seemingly lines up with previous reports regarding his feelings on the new relationship. This past May, sources claimed that the Flip It Like Disick star was actively avoiding the Kardashian clan after his former lover began seeing Travis Barker. He also got drawn into a bit of drama after DMs were leaked in which he allegedly criticized the PDA between his ex and her new beau. Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t totally “shocked” by the reported comments, either.

On that note, ET Online’s source went on to say that the reality TV star is now looking to block out any negativity from her ex, as she looks forward to her big day. The two also appear focused on co-parenting their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign:

He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids. Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment.

In the aftermath of the engagement news, Scott Disick has become a major topic of discussion. Many have taken to the web to share their own takes on how he’s likely handling the news. Some assume that he’ll probably want to avoid any paparazzi that come asking for his two cents:

Live footage of TMZ trying to speak to Scott Disick after hearing the news of Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker getting engaged. 😭 pic.twitter.com/vbSJMpjwN0October 18, 2021 See more

Others seem to have even wilder ideas about how things will play out. Some even jokingly believe this could all culminate in an interesting wedding ceremony:

*kourtney kardashian and travis barker’s wedding day* “speak now or forever hold your peace” scott disick: pic.twitter.com/R0vmn81I8bOctober 18, 2021 See more