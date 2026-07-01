As Jacob Elordi And Kendall Jenner (Allegedly) Get Closer, Where Does He Stand With Her Family?

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Another famous pair that have been making headlines and turning heads is Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi. News of their coupling broke the internet, but folks are also curious about where the Oscar-nominated actor stands with Kendall's famous family. And a report makes a claim about whether or not we should expect him to pop up on The Kardashians (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription).

While Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothée Chalamet continues to make headlines, her sister Kendall has been attached to Elordi since early in 2026. An alleged insider spoke to People, claiming that they're continuing to date, but haven't made some big steps. In their words:

They've been spending more and more time together. He hasn't been brought around the family yet.

If this report is to be believed, it sounds like Jenner and Elordi are using some healthy boundaries, and the Euphoria star isn't being thrown into the family dynamic right away. Instead they're continuing to get closer, while guarding their privacy. But given how close the Kardahians are, it seems inevitable that he'll eventually spend time with the family if he keeps dating Kendall.

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The same alleged insider who is close to Jenner and Elordi offered another quote about the Frankenstein actor's relationship with the reality TV star. They claim:

The family is hearing Kendall is happy, but the family doesn't know him well yet.

For years fans have watched as various Kardashians brought their love interests into the family... usually while it's televised on The Kardashians or Keeping Up. But Kendall has always been the most chill of the sisters, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that she allegedly hasn't brought Jacob Elordi around the family just yet. Of course, this is assuming the insider who is quoted above is legit.

Both Kendall and Kylie dating Oscar-nominated Hollywood A-listers is interesting timing, and smart money says that it'll keep the public invested in whatever is going on in their personal lives. Whether they break up or get more serious, it's likely going to make headlines. And if Jacob Elordi ends up meeting (or even being photographed with) the Kardashian clan, smart money says it's going to break the internet. We'll just have to see if/when this happens.

Aside from their alleged relationship, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi continue having thriving careers. The latter is coming off his role in the final season of Euphoria, as well as his Oscar nod for Frankenstein. So the sky's the limit for the 29 year-old A-lister, as well as Kendall's ongoing career as a reality TV personality and model. Talk about a power couple.