What’s Rob Kardashian Been Up To While Staying Out Of The Spotlight?

We never have to wait too long to see Kim Kardashian modeling SKIMS’ newest swimwear or Kylie Jenner launching products (with the support of an incognito Timothée Chalamet, of course). However, there’s one member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and that would be Rob Kardashian. We can still keep up with Kris Jenner’s only son, thanks to insiders’ reports of what’s been going on in Rob’s off-camera life.

Rob Kardashian was a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians nearly as much as his sisters back in the beginning. His screentime became extremely limited starting in 2018, and it wasn’t until 2025 that he made his debut on The Kardashians, as both he and Caitlyn Jenner attended a family dinner honoring the sale of their Calabasas home. So how are things allegedly going for the family’s most private member? A source told US Weekly:

Rob’s doing really well and is very healthy. [Rob] has had his struggles but is in a great place right now. He’s closest with Khloe and spends a lot of time at her house with Dream. They joke they are one little family raising Dream together. Khloe keeps him in check and tries to get him to workout and stay on track with his health and wellbeing.

Rob Kardashian’s departure from the reality TV world coincided with a weight gain and alleged Type 2 diabetes diagnosis, so if what the insider says is true, it’s great to hear that he is both healthy and happy. He and Khloé were always close, and The Kardashians viewers can tell by how much time Rob’s daughter Dream spends with Khloé that their bond remains strong — even if we don’t see it.

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The source continued:

He has a great mindset and has been focusing on improving himself these last few years. Rob has many business ventures that he’s working on or investing in, and is really trying to stay out of the spotlight.

Despite his reported wish to maintain a low profile, in The Kardashians Season 7 finale Rob Kardashian did express interest in returning to the show — now if we could only get a Season 8 premiere date on the 2026 TV calendar. If we do see more of him in upcoming episodes, though, don’t expect him to bring along a date. The source says Rob is allegedly not seeing anyone at the moment:

He was dating someone on and off recently who is really low-key and not famous. He’s single right now and enjoying this time being a dad and living a low-key life.

Khloé Kardashian posted some rare photos of Rob on Instagram recently, as she celebrated her birthday, and seeing him pose with his 9-year-old daughter is so heartwarming. Fingers crossed that we’ll get to see him and Dream getting into some hijinks with Khloé, True and Tatum on The Kardashians Season 8.

For now you can stream the first seven seasons of The Kardashians (and the entirety of KUWTK) with a Hulu subscription.