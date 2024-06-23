Why Khloé Kardashian Feels So Much Empathy For Scott Disick Amid Weight Loss Callouts And Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotting Medication In The Fridge
Scott's seen quite the transformation.
When we last saw Scott Disick on The Kardashians, he was still suffering from injuries sustained when he flipped his vehicle in a 2022 car wreck. Lingering back pain had made it difficult for Disick to leave the house or even move very much, and he therefore appeared to have put on some weight. In the most recent Season 5 episodes, however, Disick has transformed his image, and as fans speculate about his weight loss and possible medication in his refrigerator, Khloé Kardashian apparently feels empathy for him.
Why Khloé Kardashian Empathizes With Scott Disick Regarding Weight Loss
It’s not just Hulu subscription holders who have been commenting on Scott Disick’s weight loss, but the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family as well, and that scrutiny is something that Khloé Kardashian has endured plenty of herself. OK! magazine reports that Disick is aware of what’s being said. According to a source:
It sounds like Scott Disick is more than aware of some of the harsher theories circulating about him online, with many fans aware that he’s struggled with substance abuse in the past. While Khloé Kardashian hasn’t had to deal with those types of rumors, she can absolutely relate to people commenting on her weight.
Kim and Kourtney’s younger sister has struggled with the way fans and the media have talked about her looks over the years, calling her “the fat sister” or “the ugly sister.” When she finally did something about it, the narrative changed, and then people were concerned she’d gotten too skinny.
That seems to be what’s happening to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, especially after a recent episode of their reality show featured a look inside Scott Disick’s refrigerator.
Fans Think They Spot Weight Loss Medication In Fridge As Kris And Khloé Share Thoughts
In The Kardashians episode "This is Going to be Really Hot Tea," Scott Disick opened his fridge to show Khloé Kardashian proof of his healthier lifestyle, and in the door fans noticed that there appeared to be two boxes of Mounjaro, an injectable medication used by people with Type 2 diabetes and/or weight loss.
Scott Disick has not publicly said he’s taking medication for weight loss — and there are certainly some fan theories regarding the meds in his fridge — but it’s possible that this helps to explain his quick transformation. Kris Jenner had glowing things to say about the father of three of her grandchildren, as she told Disick he looked great. She later noted in a confessional how much he’s struggled in the past year.
Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, was more cautious with her praise, as she said:
Scott Disick may not be with Kourtney Kardashian anymore, but he’s still an important part of the KarJenner empire. It’s obvious that he’s lost a lot of weight fairly quickly, and all fans can do is hope that he’s doing that in a healthy way. It’s good to know he’s got people like Khloé Kardashian who love him and can relate to what he’s going through. New episodes of The Kardashians drop each Thursday on Hulu, one of the best streaming services.
