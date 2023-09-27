Kristen Stewart's Queer Ghost Hunting Show Is Finally Debuting Just In Time For Halloween

Kristen Stewart not only has a memorable spooky season character in Twilight’s Bella Swan, but she’s also an icon for the LGBTQ+ community. And this Halloween, the actress is behind an exciting new queer ghost hunting TV show that looks like a must-watch. It’s called Living For The Dead, and you can check out its spooktacular trailer above.

Back in June 2022, it was announced that K-Stew was recruiting ghost hunters, mediums, psychics, and historians for the “most gayest” ghost hunting show ever, and finally we know when it’s coming out! As the trailer shares, every episode of Living For The Dead is dropping on October 18 as part of Hulu’s impressive Huluween lineup. It looks like a super fun binge that’s coming just in time for Halloween!

As the first look for Living For The Dead shows, Kristen Stewart has brought together five queer supernatural experts: Ken the Tarot Reader, Alex the Tech expert, Logan the psychic, a paranormal researcher named Roz and a witch named Juju. A press release from Hulu referred to the upcoming TV show as a “gay Scooby-Doo” with the crew called "Ghost Hunties."

The preview of the series teases a séance – or, as one member of the gang calls it, a gay-ance – along with terrifying explorations through some seriously haunted locations. It’s not every day that a new paranormal reality show comes out, and this one looks very promising.

Stewart can briefly be seen in the trailer and she also serves as an executive producer for Living For The Dead alongside the creators behind Queer Eye, Scout Productions. The trailer teases that the Ghost Hunties will be finding some paranormal activity in locations across America including the Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada; the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Arizona; The Palomino in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Waverly Hills Sanatorium and Palace Theatre, both in Louisville, Kentucky.

The series looks lighthearted and full of queer joy, along with having some real paranormal finds and scares, and finding emotional weight there too. The project is completely new territory for the Twilight actress, though over the years she has definitely attached herself to projects geared towards the queer community, such as Hulu’s holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season . Kristen Stewart has been out as bisexual for years now and engaged to writer Dylan Meyer .