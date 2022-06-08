Kristen Wiig's New Streaming Show Somehow Cast A Bigger TV Queen Than Allison Janney

Earlier this year, Kristen Wiig was announced to be teaming up with Laura Dern for a new Apple TV+ series called Ms. American Pie. The cast is gradually growing as, just last month, it was announced that Mom vet Allison Janney has joined the cast. That's an impressive addition but, if that wasn't big enough, the show has cast yet another TV queen (one that's even bigger than Janney): Carol Burnett.

The comedian will take on the role of Norma in Ms. American Pie. The character is the grande dame of high society in Palm Beach, Norma, according to THR. Additionally, the socialite is said to be holding on to a few secrets, which will no doubt be revealed as the show progresses.

The series marks the beloved star's first live-action TV role since 2019, during which she appeared in an episode of the Mad About You revival. This will also be the first time that she's served in a regular cast member on a TV series since she led The Carol Burnett Show. To say that it'll be great to have the legend back on the small screen, and with a star-studded cast at that, would be an understatement.

In addition to Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Allison Janney will be joined by Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, and Ricky Martin. It goes without saying that the streaming service is sparing no expense when it comes to acquiring talent for the production. With a group like this thus far, I'm wondering who might be tapped to join next.

Based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, the 1970s-set Ms. American Pie will center on Kristen Wiig's Maxine Simmons, a woman who attempts to obtain a seat in Palm Beach's exclusive upper society. As you'd expect, the road to getting there won't be all that easy. With Carol Burnett's Norma part of that high society life, viewers can likely expect plenty of hijinks to occur between the two. And that could lead to some seriously juicy scenes for the two comedic titans.

The 89-year-old star adds a level of credibility to anything she joins, and her reputation truly proceeds her. In recent years, she's been honored on numerous occasions and has given heartfelt and funny speeches for each award she's earned. The comedy legend has definitely been around and, surely, the cast and crew, including fellow TV staple Allison Janney, know just how lucky they are to have her.

As of this writing, an official release date has not been announced for Ms. American Pie. But while you wait for further updates on the production, you'll want to make sure that you have an Apple TV+ subscription so you can watch Carol Burnett's long-awaited return to television. And stay in the know when it comes to other shows by keeping an eye on CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule!