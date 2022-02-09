SNL's Kristen Wiig Is Teaming Up With Laura Dern For A New Streaming Series

Kristen Wiig is known for her comedic chops, while Laura Dern has cemented her status as an entertainment icon with award-winning turns in dramas like Marriage Story and Big Little Lies. The two celebrated actresses have never worked together before, but that’s all about to change. In a move that is sure to be recorded in the history books of Hollywood, the two stars are teaming up for a new streaming series on Apple TV +.

The streamer has announced that Saturday Night Live’s Kristin Wiig is set to star as Maxine in the new series Mrs. American Pie. Laura Dern will serve as executive producer and is also reportedly playing a major on-screen role. Based on the book Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet Daniels, the comedy will consist of 10 episodes, which will explore the high society drama of Palm Beach.

Described as a “story about gorgeously impossible people,” Mrs. American Pie will feature Maxine’s attempts to climb the social ladder during the 1970s. The original novel finds the divorcee participating in the Mrs. American Pie pageant, a competition to find the best wife and mother in America. The only problem? She doesn’t have a husband or children, meaning that she’ll have to get up to some hilarious hijinks to secure the crown.

Apple TV+ has not revealed whether or not the series will adhere to the novel, but it would be difficult to imagine a show about a pageant that wouldn’t benefit from the zany genius of Kristen Wiig. Her tenure on Saturday Night Live proved that she’s particularly adept at satirizing absurd situations, and her appearances as Mindy Grayson, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Penelope would feel right at home in a high society comedy.

As for Laura Dern, this project is definitely in the vicinity of her wheelhouse. She may be best known for her dramatic roles , but characters like Renata Klein on Big Little Lies have proved that she can be very, very funny. Even Marriage Story, which dealt with some pretty heavy content, had a few clever moments, thanks to Laura Dern’s quick wit. Given her history, we can probably expect her to play one of the socialites Kristen Wiig’s Maxine will try to impress. Either way, the combination of these legendary ladies on Mrs. American Pie is sure to be a highly anticipated addition to the streaming catalog.