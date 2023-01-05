Kylie Jenner's Been Posting A Lot From Aspen, But That's Only Been Sparking Rumors About Her Relationship With Travis Scott

The Kardashian/Jenner clan is filled with some of the world’s most famous people, who have turned their 15 years of reality show fame into a number of extremely successful business enterprises and massive social media prominence . With that, there are millions of people who follow all of them online and pay very close attention to everything they do, or don’t do, and with Kylie Jenner recently posting so much from Aspen, with her boyfriend Travis Scott nowhere to be found, it’s only sparked rumors about their romance.

What Are Fans Saying About Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Relationship?

The young billionaire ’s followers noticed that the “Sicko Mode” rapper was missing from the many photos and videos she posted while in Aspen leading up to and during New Year’s celebrations. A TikTok video posted by itsfashiondarling_ seems to have led to rumors of a breakup, as it notes that Scott has now supposedly unfollowed everyone who was in the snowy Colorado locale with Jenner. These people are said to include Kanye West’s former friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber , Jenner’s best buddy Stassie Karanikolaou, DJ/club promoter Zack Bia, and more.

This video was reposted on a Kardashian focused reddit thread, and as you might imagine, these breakup rumblings have inspired a number of differing opinions and comments from fans. The reddit user who posted the video even posed a question to the group about whether or not this trip, which we have seen does include the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s young daughter, was more of a “breakup/heartbreak getaway” rather than just a fun end-of-year vacation.

It prompted responses that go from doubting the accuracy of the information to those who hope/believe it’s true, like:

He unfollowed Justin six months ago… To my knowledge he hasn’t followed any of her friends and hasn’t for a couple of years. He unfollowed Hailey over two years ago when they had their first big break up. He unfollowed a bunch of her friends then.

They've "broken up" before, so I doubt it means anything.

They have separate homes, and [flew] in different planes the last time they were seen at a party together... my bet is that they just pretended to be together after astroworld to create a united family image.

I hope Travis is in his fuckin feelings somewhere.

I fucking knew it!!! She only posts herself when she is single.

Jenner and Scott have been together (on and off) since early 2017, welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018 and their now nearly 1-year-old son (who we’ll have to continue calling Wolf until they reveal his new name ) in February 2022. As one user noted, the parents of two did break up once before, in 2019, but then quarantined together so they could both spend time with their daughter, which led to a renewed romance.