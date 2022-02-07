Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner And More Reach Out After Kylie Jenner Confirms Birth Of Second Baby (And Kim Sent Flowers!)

The public has known for a while now that the Kardashian-Jenner family was set to grow as, last fall, the youngest child of the brood, Kylie Jenner, was reported to be expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Since then, as was the case with her siblings, many have been eager for more details. Aside from confirming the pregnancy, Jenner herself has been mum on any additional details. However, she’s now officially confirmed through a sweet photo that she and Scott have welcomed their baby. And the viral post has drawn responses from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more – and Kim even sent flowers!

Kylie Jenner posted the black and white snapshot on her Instagram Sunday evening. The tender image shows off the infant’s hand, and People reports that she gave birth to a baby boy. In her caption, Jenner reveals that the child was born on February 2, one day after the birthday of her and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster (who was nearly named Rose).

The image itself is sweet, but the comments that followed were simply the icing on the cake. Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch and momager Kris Jenner sweetly replied to the post, quipping the name “Angel Pie.” Meanwhile, Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who has three kids of her own, marked her sister’s new maternal status by saying, “Mommy of two life.” Fellow siblings Kim and Khloé as well as Kylie’s (exclusive) romantic partner also chimed in with an array of emojis:

👼🏽💙- Kim Kardashian

💙💙💙💙- Khloé Kardashian

💙🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎- Travis Scott

Rounding out the chorus of congratulations were family friends like Khadijah Haqq McCray, who declared, “We love you baby,” while twin sister Malika simply posted “AMEN.” Further emoji tributes would come from the likes of Hailey Bieber and Normani:

🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🤍- Hailey Bieber

🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍- Normani

But the sweetest gift of all had to have been Kim Kardashian’s sweet gift of flowers. With the sweet arrangement, which Kylie shared on her Instagram stories, Kardashian included a note that reads, “Congratulations, Travis, Kylie and Stormi. We are so excited and love you so much. -Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. XOXO”. Check out the flowers for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The speculation surrounding Kylie Jenner’s bundle of joy was intense. Fans hung on to small details in her social media posts in the hopes of learning more info. One instance saw fans clamoring to figure out whether she’d held a secret gender reveal party. In the midst of the rumors, the billionaire kept to her business as per usual. Though she's still made headlines here and there, partly thanks to a recent shoutout from Kanye West.

At this point, the public will surely be eager to get a look at the little guy’s face. Those who know the Kardashians and their strategic social media use, however, surely know that that photo will be dropped just when the time is deemed right. But while fans wait for that, they can simply send some major congrats to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on the arrival of their little one.