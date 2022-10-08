Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber And Kanye West Were Friends, But The Brouhaha Around His Recent Fashion Show Allegedly Blew Things Up

Kanye West has been making headlines again lately, and this isn’t due to West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian . West’s recent fashion show and the drama that’s cropped up in the aftermath are what’s been discussed as of late. A few notable stars have since gotten wrapped up in the hoopla, including Hailey Bieber. Amid the situation, West fired shots at the media personality, and they’ve since gone viral. Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, have been friends with the rapper for a little while now but, according to a new report, this conflict has allegedly blown up that bond.

At his Yeezy fashion show this past week, Kanye West made the controversial decision to sport a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticized the move, and West later took to social media to take shots at the journalist’s own fashion choices. Celebrities soon spoke out in support of Karefa-Johnson, including model Gigi Hadid. And when Hailey Bieber stepped in, she called Karefa-Johnson one of “the most chic” people she knows, among other things. West eventually chimed in, claiming that he spoke to the fashion pundit and made amends with her. Later, in a social media post (captured by TMZ ), he called Bieber “nose job Hailey Baldloose” and posted a 2016 article about her and Drake. He also addressed Justin by saying, “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right[?]”

Ye’s sentiments reportedly haven’t gone over well, as TMZ reports that his relationship with Justin Bieber and his wife has been damaged. Sources for the news outlet say that the celebrity couple is hurt by the rapper’s comments. The two are said to be especially surprised by the remarks due to the fact that Hailey did not verbally attack the Grammy winner while defending Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Allegedly, Mrs. Bieber also claimed that she has never had a nose job.

Both Justin Bieber and his wife have been supportive of the “Jesus Walks” rapper in the past. In 2020, amid his marital issues with Kim Kardashian, the Biebers collectively provided a shoulder for him to lean on and even visited him at his ranch in Wyoming. Despite all of that, it’s been reported that Justin is looking to distance himself from Ye and stand by his wife at this time.

Kanye West’s fashion show also gained media attention for another reason. During the proceedings, he addressed attendees and got candid about some of the more personal aspects of his life. That included his mental health journey and Kim Kardashian’s 2016 robbery in Paris.

Recently, the hot takes Ye has shared have drawn more than a few responses. For instance, when the star confirmed that he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox responded with an A+ video . West also went viral after revealing his aversion to reading, and Reading Rainbow icon LeVar Burton shared an honest take .

Only time will tell if Kanye West has anything more to say about his recent situation with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. And if he does indeed manage to get into more hot water, it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting any kind of back-up from Justin or Hailey Bieber.