Kylie Jenner Says Son Is Still Wolf For Now, Playfully Trolls Fans Over New Name Reveal

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been living their lives in front of the camera for over a decade, and between their reality shows and social media, it sometimes seems like there’s hardly any aspect of their lives that isn’t known to the general public. That makes it all the more bewildering that Baby No. 2 for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is almost 10 months old, and we still don’t even know his name. Actually, we do know that his legal name is still Wolf, but Kim Kardashian ’s youngest sister continued to play coy about when she will reveal his new moniker.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child in February, giving her and Travis Scott’s son the name Wolf Jacques Webster . Soon after, however, she let her Instagram followers know that Wolf was no longer the baby’s name , saying they “just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Now, nearly a year later, she still hasn’t announced what they’re calling The Boy Formerly Known As Wolf, and she seemed to be almost trolling fans when she mentioned it in The Kardashians Season 2 finale. The makeup mogul teased:

My baby's name is still Wolf, I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3.

Kylie Jenner gave the camera a wink for good measure, or maybe for the purposes of rubbing salt into a wounded fandom who was hoping she might use the platform of her family’s reality show to make the big reveal.

So the bad news is it looks like we might have to wait at least until The Kardashians returns to Hulu before we find out his name, and no premiere date has yet been announced from the streaming service. The good news, however, is that the family was already filming Season 3 back in September, Kourtney Kardashian told E! News , so maybe that wait won’t be too long.

Back in June, the mom of two said the reason she hadn’t revealed her son’s name was because nothing had been changed legally yet, and she didn’t want to tell us a new name in case they ended up changing it again. That obviously hasn’t stopped fans from trying to figure it out , and a couple of rumors have floated around over the past nine months or so, including “Knight Webster,” which some thought was accidentally leaked by Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick, and “Kristan Wolfe,” after Kris Jenner filed a trademark for a caftan line.

Her second child’s name isn’t the only aspect of Kylie Jenner’s life that has caused the rumor mill to churn this year. In July, not only did the youngest KarJenner thrown fans into a frenzy over a mysterious comment that appeared to hint that she was pregnant again , but her followers found multiple signs that they thought pointed to Jenner being engaged to Travis Scott .