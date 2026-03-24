I Didn't Ask For A 13 Going On 30 Reboot, But One Part Of Netflix's Announcement Has Me Optimistic

It's no doubt 13 Going on 30 is now considered a classic movie of the 2000s. So, I guess it was only a matter of time before the title would get rebooted for a new generation and, now, it's actually happening at Netflix! While I wasn't expecting this remake, there's one big reason why I'm dancing "Thriller"-style after seeing the announcement.

Real talk. 13 Going on 30 is kind of perfect how it is. The cast is pitch-perfect, and the story is so sweet. Also, as someone who recently turned 30 and rewatched it, I can say it definitely holds up. But, when Netflix announced the reboot (via X), there were two magic words that got me on board: Jennifer Garner.

That's right, Garner has boarded the new film as an executive producer. While she may not be the star this time around, I'm so happy she'll be involved, and it makes me confident that she'll ensure the essence of Gary Winick's OG movie is present in the new film. Plus, Emily Bader -- who's amazing as the star of one of the best films on the 2026 movie schedule so far, People We Meet On Vacation -- will be the new leading lady and star alongside Hollywood heartthrob Logan Lerman.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing/Netflix)

This 13 Going On 30 remake will be directed by Brett Haley, who also helmed People We Meet On Vacation, along with ba few sweet films like Hearts Beat Loud, All The Bright Places and All Together Now. I definitely trust him to bring a lot of heart to this reboot, given his filmography.

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I'm also not surprised that Jennifer Garner is involved, because she has shown her love for the 13 over the years. She even talked about being stopped at airports by fans of the film. Recently, she also talked about remaining close with co-star Mark Ruffalo over the years along with being best friends with Tom Tom actress Judy Greer, who she recently worked with on The Last Thing He Told Me Season 3. I would imagine that Garner saw some serious potential with this reboot if she decided to join as a producer, and I'm so glad she's involved.

Of course, I still have a lot of questions about how the creative team will approach this movie. For starters, who will be the one who goes from 13 to 30? Will it be Emily Bader or Logan Lerman? My gut is it will be Bader, but it would be interesting to see the story gender-swapped this time. The other element I'm curious about is whether Garner will have a role in the movie and if so, would she reprise her role be Jenna Rink or play someone else completely? Should she have a cameo, I'd think it would probably be the latter.

I don't really feel like I need another 13 Going On 30 movie, but, hey, if they are going to do it, it's important to have some talented people on the project. And with Garner being a key producer who cares a lot about the original movie and knows what it means to people, I'll breathe a sigh of relief for right now. So best believe I will absolutely be checking this out with my Netflix subscription once it comes out!