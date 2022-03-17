Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…BOOM! Releases Deleted Song With Andrew Garfield For St. Patrick’s Day

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an accomplished multihyphenate who has already earned countless awards for his songwriting work. With just one Academy Award away from an EGOT, Miranda made his directorial debut with Netflix’s Tick, Tick…BOOM! And now the movie musical has released a deleted song just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Adapting Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick…BOOM! for film likely brought a ton of challenges for Lin-Manuel Miranda and company, especially deciding which songs ultimately made it into the movie. One track that got the chop was “Green Green Dress” which was instead heard in the background of a scene shared between Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp. But the duo filmed a full version, and we can see it below courtesy of the folks behind the movie.

Suddenly, my musical FOMO is cured. While the Tick, Tick…BOOM! movie made a few musical changes to the source material, cut songs like “Green Green Dress” and “See Her Smile” were definitely missed by the hardcore fans out there. Luckily we were treated to this delightful deleted scene in time for an appropriate holiday.

The above video comes to us from the official Instagram or the Tick, Tick… BOOM! movie. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the fans, the public was finally treated to the full version of “Green Green Dress” by Alexandra Shipp and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield. And the both killed it in the clip, showing off their chemistry and lovely singing voices. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

From the looks of it, “Green Green Dress” would have happened early in the runtime of Tick, Tick…BOOM!, just like the source material on stage. Here we see Jonathan Larson and his girlfriend Susan in the blooms of love, before things get gradually more complicated for the pair. Ultimately it was cut out of the theatrical cut, likely so Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie could remain at a brisk 121-minute runtime. Although Susan’s outfit is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.

While Tick, Tick…BOOM! didn’t have a wide theatrical run, it seems plenty of Academy voters turned in either on Netflix or via exclusive screeners. Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Actor as a result, which is the only Oscar nomination the movie musical received. But fear not, Lin-Manuel Miranda is still nominated for the Encanto song “Dos Orugutias.” We’ll just have to see if the musical theater visionary manages to become an EGOT in the process.

As for Andrew Garfield, he’s been on a roll lately. In addition to his Oscar nominated performance in Tick, Tick…BOOM!, he’s been involved in a few other major movie releases. This includes The Eyes of Tammy Faye, with his co-star Jessica Chastain nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Finally, fans were disappointed that Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t given any nominations, despite its record-breaking success at theaters. Moviegoers in particular responded to Garfield’s return as Peter Parker, and are hoping to see Amazing Spider-Man 3 finally come together .