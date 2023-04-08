Love Is Blind's Jackelina Disputes How The Netflix Show Presented Her Breakup With Marshall

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4 episodes 1-11, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

As we witness the latest Love Is Blind contestants getting ready to head to the altar in the upcoming finale next week, this week’s batch of episodes saw one couple breaking up just days before wedding bells. In episode 10, Jackelina ended things with Marshall amid one of her flames from the pods coming back into her life, but as she recently shared with fans, the way things were depicted in the Netflix dating show was not true to the timeline as it occurred in real life.

The Season 4 star took to Instagram Saturday morning to share that she tuned into the latest batch of Love Is Blind episodes and something was off. Check out the post:

In episode 10 of the new season, things come to a head between Jackelina and Marshall when she decided not to participate in picking out wedding dresses with her fellow lady contestants. A concerned Tiffany, messages her fiancé Brent to let Marshall know, who is picking a suit with the Love Is Blind boys at the same time, of her absence. All the while, the episode cuts to Jackelina meeting with Josh for coffee to discuss their connection. It makes it looks as if she ditched the wedding preparations to meet with Josh before she had spoken with Marshall, when that’s apparently not how it happened, per Jackelina.

Jackelina clarified that she actually broke up with Marshall before sitting down with Josh to share that things were not working with him and she’d rather explore their connection. Additionally, Jackelina also addressed her decision to keep her engagement ring, sharing that her ex-fiancé didn’t actually pay for the ring, the Netflix show did.

Based on Jackelina’s perspective, Love Is Blind changed up the timeline of the series in order to bring the drama on one of the latest episodes. In turn, it made her look a lot worse and more like the villain of the situation. On the other side of things, Marshall took to Instagram to simply share this short video:

Marshall’s post following the recent Love Is Blind episodes is not directly about them, and it seems to be a simple positive message following the discourse among fans likely to judge the couple. In the reel, it shows Marshall walking away from a computer after writing the message “Our actions don’t define us, they simply reveal a moment in time.”