Love Is Blind’s Bliss Shares More Details About What We Didn’t See During The Pods
What did we miss?
SPOILERS lie ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4, which is now streaming for those with a Netflix subscription.
Netflix has a loyal following of fans tuning for its dating experiment show, Love Is Blind, in which a group of hopeful singles go on dates, form relationships and get engaged before even seeing or touching their partner. With LiB Season 4 now underway, there’s another group of couples who are pursuing marriage after falling in love in the pods. But, what don't we see in the pod experience? Well, Bliss Poureetezadi shed some light on that.
CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to the one-and-only Bliss Poureetezadi just in time for her surprise return to the series after Zack first got engaged to Irina. While discussing her experience in the pods on the Netflix dating show, Bliss that Zack caught her ears very early on. In her words:
Bliss and Zack have not had the typical Love Is Blind experience thus far. While they clearly developed a great relationship in the pods, Zack was caught between two women and first decided to propose to Irina. Unfortunately, once they saw each other and had a very awkward vacation in Mexico, the fire between them fizzled out, and they broke things off.
In the recent batch of episodes that followed last week’s first five, which set everything up, Zack and Bliss reunited (and met in person for the first time), before Zack took her out on a date on a boat and proposed to her. Bliss accepted, but we’ll have to see how things continue to unfold between them as wedding planning and the big day roll around in coming episodes. For many viewers, the idea of these couples falling in love so quickly seems absolutely wild but, according to Bliss, the series leaves out a lot of the courtship process that leads to them taking these leaps for love. As she continued:
Bliss believes that Netflix fast forwarded through a lot of important moments between herself and Zack while they were in the pods, but there’s obviously only so much time the show can give to it. The pod installments only last about three hours before the series moves to the vacation part of the experiment. Then, before the viewer knows it, the participants are living together and meeting each other’s families. Bliss also revealed that the “drama” viewers witnessed with the women was shown in its entirety. She also said that overall, the production was a really “great” environment for herself and the others, as more friendships were formed than any rivalries. Hopefully, fans will actually get to see their fair share of those bonds and more elements as the show continues.
In Season 3, two out of five couples both said “I do” and remain married after the experiment. It remains to be seen just what happens in Season 4, so you'll want to tune in to Love is Blind (opens in new tab) see how Bliss, Zack and the others fare.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Mack Rawden
By Carly Levy
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee