Love Is Blind’s Bliss Shares More Details About What We Didn’t See During The Pods

SPOILERS lie ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4, which is now streaming for those with a Netflix subscription .

Netflix has a loyal following of fans tuning for its dating experiment show, Love Is Blind, in which a group of hopeful singles go on dates, form relationships and get engaged before even seeing or touching their partner. With LiB Season 4 now underway, there’s another group of couples who are pursuing marriage after falling in love in the pods. But, what don't we see in the pod experience? Well, Bliss Poureetezadi shed some light on that.

CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to the one-and-only Bliss Poureetezadi just in time for her surprise return to the series after Zack first got engaged to Irina . While discussing her experience in the pods on the Netflix dating show , Bliss that Zack caught her ears very early on. In her words:

I think our first date, you put the people down, and [Zack’s] was the first name that I wrote down. I felt really connected to him even from that first date. I don't know if it was his voice or what it was, I just felt really comfortable and at peace with him. And that just continued to kind of grow and grow even more throughout the whole process. I mean, I think we said we loved each other, it was a year ago, so I'm stretching to try to remember, but I think it was like eight [dates before] actually verbalizing it. But I think that, at every date we were on, we were always in that process of falling in love and then being in love with each other.

Bliss and Zack have not had the typical Love Is Blind experience thus far. While they clearly developed a great relationship in the pods, Zack was caught between two women and first decided to propose to Irina. Unfortunately, once they saw each other and had a very awkward vacation in Mexico, the fire between them fizzled out, and they broke things off.

In the recent batch of episodes that followed last week’s first five, which set everything up , Zack and Bliss reunited (and met in person for the first time), before Zack took her out on a date on a boat and proposed to her. Bliss accepted, but we’ll have to see how things continue to unfold between them as wedding planning and the big day roll around in coming episodes. For many viewers, the idea of these couples falling in love so quickly seems absolutely wild but, according to Bliss, the series leaves out a lot of the courtship process that leads to them taking these leaps for love. As she continued:

There's so much that happens like in the dates in the pods. I wish that the public [could] have seen more of like me and Zack dates and like how we connected cause it always just seems so crazy fast and it's like there's hours and hours and hours of talking with these people and there were just so many fun cool moments that I feel like really explained our love. So, that would've been cool to see. And, also I think more fun girl moments, because there really were a lot of really good moments in the lounge… But, overall I felt like it was portrayed really well with kind of like how things happened overall as best as they could with the time that they had.

Bliss believes that Netflix fast forwarded through a lot of important moments between herself and Zack while they were in the pods, but there’s obviously only so much time the show can give to it. The pod installments only last about three hours before the series moves to the vacation part of the experiment. Then, before the viewer knows it, the participants are living together and meeting each other’s families. Bliss also revealed that the “drama” viewers witnessed with the women was shown in its entirety. She also said that overall, the production was a really “great” environment for herself and the others, as more friendships were formed than any rivalries. Hopefully, fans will actually get to see their fair share of those bonds and more elements as the show continues.

In Season 3, two out of five couples both said “I do” and remain married after the experiment. It remains to be seen just what happens in Season 4, so you'll want to tune in to Love is Blind (opens in new tab) see how Bliss, Zack and the others fare.