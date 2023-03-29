Love Is Blind's Jackelina Opens Up About One Of Season 4's Most Emotional Moments So Far

Fans of dating shows who also have a Netflix subscription were gifted with the beginning of Love Is Blind Season 4 late last week, and it has continued to bring all of the relationship drama that viewers expect. We saw five couples become engaged and head off to a Mexican resort to start getting to know each other on a face-to-face basis, and one of the pairings that had appeared to be pretty strong was that of Jackelina and Marshall. Unfortunately, their happy time was quickly interrupted during the events of Episode 4, when Jackie began to cry uncontrollably. Now, she’s opened up about what happened.

Why Did Love Is Blind’s Jackelina Start Sobbing So Early Into Her Engagement With Marshall?

I think many viewers would agree that there aren’t really any sure things on a series like Love Is Blind (especially once everyone finally sees who they’ve become engaged to and who they could have been with), but Jackie and Marshall appeared to have a pretty good thing going for most of their time in the pods, hence his proposal and her acceptance of it.

However, they were only in Mexico for a short time, and had just had what seemed to be a very good lunch excursion away from the resort, when Jackie broke down back in their room and started sobbing. About what happened during that moment, she recently told Entertainment Weekly :

My father, he's sick. He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can't work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it's like I have another person to take care of.

This really does explain what she was going through in the moment, because the sudden change of her emotional state did seem to come out of nowhere, leading to one of the moments from the first five episodes that I had the most thoughts about . As we were watching her cry, then try to calm down as Marshall attempted to comfort her, we cut to a one-on-one interview where she explained that she’d started thinking about her responsibilities at home, and how her partner would have to also love her family, “even though my family ain’t perfect.”

Jackie also expressed fears that she would push Marshall away, which is what we see her do as she closes herself up in a separate room to cry for a time. She eventually tells him her worries about having “to go back to that shit,” at home, mentions how little time she has for herself while there, and how she has “so many people to take care of.” In her EW interview, Jackie continued:

My life is not for someone who can't be up to par in supporting me, and just making sure that you understand my life and knowing that this is always going to be a part of me. That was an emotional moment for me because I didn't feel like, at that moment, Marshall was up to par and ready for all of the reality that I have back home.

One of the big pieces of the Love Is Blind experience is the engaged couples trying to quickly figure out how to fit each other into their real lives after they leave the pods. With Jackie having so many difficult things going on in her life, and what sounds like not a lot of free or especially happy time outside of that, it makes sense that she would wonder if Marshall (even as kind, loving, and attentive as he seems to be) is up to the task of stepping right into her complicated family situation.