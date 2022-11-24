Love Is Blind’s SK Claims Cheating Allegations Were Made With ‘Malicious Intent’ After Shocking Split With Raven

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 3, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Where have the Season 3 Love Is Blind couples ended up? As if the Love Is Blind finale and reunion were not jaw-dropping enough, the drama continues with Raven and SK. What a rollercoaster! After SK initially said no to Raven at the altar, it was revealed at the reunion the couple had reconnected since their wedding and had high hopes for wedding bells down the line. But, then in another twist, the couple announced this week their decision to split following two viral TikToks with women claiming they’d dated SK this year. SK has now responded to those allegations.

Following the cheating allegations hitting the internet, Raven took to TikTok to call them “rumors” initially before both Raven and SK took to Instagram earlier this week to announce they were going separate ways. In the couple’s joint statement, they shared they could not provide more details regarding the reasons why due to “legal proceedings” being pursued surrounding allegations. The latest is this statement from SK, the Love Is Blind wrote on his Instagram story:

Raven and I left the Love Is Blind altar as single individuals who went back to dating other people. While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends, and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact. These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against some of the accusers involved.

According to what SK wrote, the cheating allegations made against him were “falsely misrepresented” and he said were made public with the motivation to purposely tear him down. Per the Love Is Blind star’s comments, following their wedding, which ended without a union, he began dating other people for a point in time before they reunited and decided to give their relationship another try. SK also noted this:

I am deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving.

Both viral TikToks that claimed SK had cheated on Raven have since been deleted. The first one came from user @emmwho9, who used the “put a finger down” trend to say she went on a date in April with “a guy from Hinge” and he met her after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl now. In the caption she said “hopefully they were on a break.” According to SK’s comments, there was a period of time between the filming of the show and their rekindling where they dated other people.

The second claim was by @hannahbethstyle in a now-deleted TikTok (via Buzzfeed ), who said her “ex” took her to Europe and talked about getting back together, but on the trip she learned he had a fiancé on a reality show on Netflix and told her it was all fake for the money. In the message, she said she’d believe him if she met his fake fiancé, but it never happened and now she’s “waiting for him to get exposed” as “the actual villain instead of the phony Angel he portrayed himself as.”

The influencer then posted another video saying she and SK started dating back in 2019 and broke up and then rekindled things on a trip to Ibiza in the summer of 2021, after Love Is Blind Season 3 was filmed. She also said that SK told her he and Raven were just friends. If true, that’d be the most shocking twist of the season!