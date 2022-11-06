Love Is Blind’s Raven And SK Share What Season 3 Didn’t Show About Their Relationship Following Wedding Decision

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 3, episodes 1-10, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

While we’ll have to wait for next week’s finale to find out the decisions of all the Season 3 couples at the altar of their wedding day, we do know the fate of one pair’s big day. During episode 10 of Netflix’s top trending series , SK and Raven’s wedding ended in tears when SK said “I don’t” in front of their family and friends, citing their fundamental differences as his reasons why. Following the release and reactions of episodes 8 through 10 , both Love Is Blind stars shared what the reality series didn’t show about their relationship.

Let’s start with Raven. The pilates instructor walked off of the altar in distress following SK’s decision, revealing to the cameras that she was planning on saying yes to her fiancé after getting to know him through the experiment. She shared her reaction to the show with these words:

I was clearly really shocked. I feel like the whole time, I was definitely not portrayed as an emotional person. So it was probably shocking for everyone to see me be such a crybaby. But it was a really emotional day. I definitely was unprepared. We had gone through this whole experience. I was definitely on cloud nine after our build-up of having a great relationship, so I was a little shocked.

As Raven revealed to People , she felt the series did not show how emotional she is, making her tearful moment at the altar perhaps surprising to viewers. The Love Is Blind contestant was super into SK and was ready to say “I do,” but he was not. Here are SK’s own thoughts on Season 3:

I think Raven and I's story, the way it was portrayed on the show, I kind of feel bad watching it, especially from the perspective of the audience, because a lot of our love story wasn't completely told in the way it was portrayed. The narrative focused a lot more on some other subjects and some other incidents in the show. I feel like the audience missed out on that love story, on how it even came to be. If I were watching it myself, not being in the experience, I would have a lot of blanks.

It’s true, Love Is Blind has felt like it has been about all the drama, this season especially. There’s only so much an edit can show of five couples' journeys throughout the month as they fell in love, got engaged, went on vacation, moved in together, and got ready for their weddings. The series feels like a highlight reel of some actual people’s lives, and I’m not surprised that it doesn’t necessarily depict Raven and SK’s relationship in a realistic light.

SK believes that viewers didn’t really get to see the “love story” aspect of his and Raven’s relationship even though it ended in heartbreak. By the time we get to the wedding, there was some hope for the pair saying “I do.” However, following the shocking moment at the altar, SK shared that their differences on some important issues are what made him reject the marriage.