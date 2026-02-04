How Fallout's Season 2 Finale Sets Up A Potential Duo I Really Want To See

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Fallout Season 2 finale "The Strip." Stream the episode with a Prime Video subscription, and read at your own risk!

Fallout Season 2 is finished, and it sets the stage for some big developments to happen down the line. While there's a lot to break down, it seems the main point of discussion is the fact that The Ghoul and Lucy MacLean may go their separate ways now that his journey for his family is taking him east to Colorado. This opens the door for the aforementioned Vault-Dweller to forge a new partnership, and no, I'm not referring to her bond with Maximus.

Mr. House was one of the central figures of Season 2, and he's also been a major fixture within the Fallout franchise in general. The Prime Video series even cast the excellent Justin Theroux in the role. Considering a notable actor is playing the part and the actual character is so significant, I don't believe House is going to be limited to life inside a Pip Boy, which is the state he's left in by the end of the finale. He'll find a new courier, and I think it's going to be Lucy.

Ghoul Abandoning Mr. House Gives The Latter The Chance To Team Up With Lucy In Season 3

Ghoul abandoned Mr. House (who the bounty hunter reactivated with the cold fusion relic), I believe, for two reasons. The first is that he no longer needed his help finding his family. Of course, the other reason is that he knows House is a manipulative person. Somehow, someway, the RobCo CEO would find a way to regain his hold on the world and would turn on Ghoul or anyone else if it suited him to do so.

Unfortunately, Lucy is a lot more gullible than Ghoul due to her kindness and empathy and also doesn't know Mr. House as well. Additionally, she's now saddled with keeping the city of New Vegas safe, as the Legion has settled its dispute and is on the move once more. The NCR forces will not be enough to stop them, which is where Mr. House will likely have leverage and use it to get Lucy as his new courier.

How Mr. House Can Help Lucy In The Short Term

Mr. House may have lost control of The Strip but, with Lucy's help and the forces of the NCR, he could be a massive ally in helping them stave off Caesar's Legion and any additional threats from The Enclave or elsewhere. In Fallout: New Vegas, House was able to program and control Securitrons that helped keep The Strip safe from creatures and other outward forces. Season 2 actually briefly featured one of them, Victor, who ran into Ghoul at the abandoned NCR camp.

I saw a few other Securitrons lying around in Fallout, and I think it's entirely possible they could be brought back online to serve as an additional fighting force for the ragtag NCR, Lucy, Maximus, and whoever else is in New Vegas and willing to fight. Mr. House may be the best chance Lucy and co. have of surviving a brutal death by Caesar, a moniker that's been assumed by Macaulay Culkin's character, Lacerta.

A potential team-up between Lucy and Mr. House could lead to a bad outcome. Still, as Fallout viewers have likely figured out by now, there's no singular "right" option to side with. Even Maximus learned the noble Brotherhood of Steel Commonwealth intended to kill all people who'd been turned into Ghouls due to the apocalypse. For the short term, teaming with Mr. House may be Lucy's best option, even if she knows she can't trust him. So what are House's true goals in all of this, and is that body of his still hiding out somewhere? We can only speculate right now.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait for Fallout Season 3 to get announced, because it's already received the green light. Despite that, it remains unclear as to when filming will get started. So it could be a while before the next season drops but, in the meantime, why not fire up one of the games and get deeper into this whacky universe?