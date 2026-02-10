Fallout's Co-Creator Confirms Season 3 Will Feature Something The Gamer In Me Absolutely Loves

Fallout Season 2 is now available to stream in its entirety for those with a Prime Video subscription. While the season only just concluded, fans should definitely rewatch it with the wait ahead for Season 3. It's going to take a while for the series to deliver new episodes, but I think the wait is going to be well worth it after reading what co-creator Geneva Robertson-Dworet is planning for the future.

Robertson-Dworet spoke to Collider about the Season 2 finale and the futures being set up for the characters. While there was a mildly disappointing reveal in hearing The Ghoul will head off to Colorado on his own, the gamer in me is over the moon to hear Season 3 will seemingly take a page out of the popular game Fallout: New Vegas for its next chapter:

Something that we're really excited to delve into as a show next season is Vegas, historically, in the games, was a real hub of civilization. Civilization was blossoming there. The deathclaws came and toppled the structure that was in place there of who had power and who didn't. And now we're seeing the deathclaws are gone, the NCR is back in a really meaningful way, the Legion is coming in, a version of Robert House, you could argue whether or not he is alive, of course, depending on whether you think that a non-biological entity is capable of being alive.

I could not hide my disappointment when Ghoul and Lucy arrived at The Strip. I hoped to see it alive and bustling, but instead it was in disrepair and unlivable thanks to a swarm of Deathclaws. Fortunately, Maximus and the NCR did a great job of clearing it out, meaning fans could see it the same way it appeared in the games in Season 3.

Of course, if The Strip were to once again become a slice of civilization in the Wasteland, it's only natural that those in power would wish to seize it. Just as these factions waged war over control of the Hoover Dam and Vegas strip in Fallout: New Vegas, the show could follow that same course if Geneva Robertson-Dworet's tease is anything to go by:

But, we have these three major players in the region now back, looking to take Vegas and restart civilization there, so something we're very excited to delve into as a show is, what does that mean for civilization to blossom again, and whose version of civilization will it be? Will it be House's, the Legion's, or the NCR's?

One major difference between this battle and Fallout: New Vegas (which takes place 15 years prior) is that Mr. House is no longer in control of New Vegas. He's seemingly lost control of his former couriers and will need the aid of someone else if he's going to bring himself back online and get his Securitrons up and protecting The Strip once again. (I've speculated that House could form a partnership with Lucy MacLean to make all of this happen.)

As for all the potential players who may seize control of The Strip, I couldn't help but notice the co-creator failed to mention The Enclave, which has largely operated in the shadows since the series' beginning. Mr. House seemed to think they were responsible for the Deathclaws laying waste to The Strip, and I have to imagine that they'll get involved once again now that order was restored to the area.

One detail I'm happy about within this latest update is that it appears I'll get to see some of the elements I was upset I didn't see more of in Fallout Season 2. Now, if the creative team could just get to filming Season 3 immediately so I won't have to wait too far beyond the 2026 TV schedule to watch it.

Fortunately, both seasons of Fallout are available to watch right now on Prime Video and are well worth revisiting. I'm hyped for what's on the way after hearing the latest comments about Season 3 and, hopefully, by the time it arrives, fans will have some concrete details on a new video game as well.