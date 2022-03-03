Lucifer’s Kevin Alejandro Landed His First Live Action TV Role Since The Netflix Series Ended

Kevin Alejandro has been to hell and back - well, sort of. The veteran TV actor starred as Detective Dan Espinoza on Lucifer for six seasons, but after the supernatural cop show ended last year, he hasn’t been seen on the small screen. That’s all about to change, thanks to a new pilot that was just greenlighted by CBS.

According to Deadline , Kevin Alejandro is officially on tap to star in Cal Fire, a new pilot that will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios. His co-stars will include Billy Burke (Maid, The Twilight Saga) and Max Thieriot (SEAL Team), whose adolescence in California’s fire country provided the inspiration for the aptly-named Cal Fire .

The plot of Cal Fire will revolve around Max Thieriot’s Bode Donovan, a prison inmate who volunteers to join a firefighting team in the hope of receiving a reduced sentence. Kevin Alejandro will tackle the role of Manny, a fire captain who supervises the prison inmates in the line of fire (pun definitely intended). Billy Burke will star as the “lovable pessimist” Vince, the town fire chief. While there are no demons or angels, it sounds like Cal Fire will give Kevin Alejandro the chance to stretch his action muscles and offer some compelling dramatic moments.

Technically, Cal Fire isn’t actually Kevin Alejandro’s first project since his stint on Lucifer. After the devilish drama concluded , he starred as Jayce on Arcane, the animated League of Legends spin-off that became a surprise smash hit for Netflix and earned a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score . Despite Jayce actually bearing a slight resemblance to the real-life Kevin Alejandro, it was only his voice that fans likely recognized. Thus, Cal Fire will mark Kevin Alejandro’s first major return to live-action television, making it much easier for fans to put a name to that voice.

Both Lucifer and Arcane found Kevin Alejandro’s characters dealing with the pull between good and evil, so it will be interesting to see if his role in Cal Fire continues that trend. Deadline reports that his character Manny will take an interest in rehabilitating Max Thieriot’s Bode until he “catches wind of his big secret,” so it sounds like Kevin Alejandro could be gearing up to portray another battle between right and wrong. With any luck, none of the twists on Cal Fire will be quite as confusing as that jaw-dropping moment on Season 5 of Lucifer .