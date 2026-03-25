Reacher Season 4 Just Got A Very Exciting Update About When We Might See It

Alan Ritchson has always been good at keeping us updated about his book-to-screen adaptation of Reacher. He’s keeping that up, too, because while we’ve known that he’s been working on Season 4 of Reacher , we weren’t sure when we’d get to see it. Well, now the star has provided an update about when this action-packed series will be “hitting the airwaves.”

It’s been a little over a year since we watched Season 3 of Reacher, which included that epic Reacher and Paulie fight and so many other memorable action moments. Now, it seems possible that we’ll get to watch Season 4 and a whole bunch of new action-packed scenes very soon, as Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to say:

Here we are in the ADR booth for the very last time for Season 4 of Reacher. There it is, we are dunzos. This thing is going to be hitting the airwaves very soon. Best season yet, Season 4 Reacher.

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

In his caption, the actor specifically noted that this was a “wrap for [him] on post-production,” which means he really is done with Season 4. So, I feel like the odds of seeing it on the 2026 TV schedule are very high.

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If I had to guess, I’d say that Ritchson really does mean we’ll be seeing Season 4 “very soon” too. Taking a look back, after Season 1 came out in February 2022, Season 2 followed in December 2023 after being delayed by strikes. However, a little over a year later, Season 3 premiered for those with an Amazon Prime subscription in February 2025. So, considering the show didn't face delays as it has in the past, it'd make sense if Season 4 dropped a little over a year after the last season came out.

Plus, Ritchson is all done with his ADR. That means he’s gone in and fixed all the audio and dialogue that needed to be redone in post-production. Therefore, they’re getting very close to having the episodes of Reacher ready for us.

Along with the release update, Ritchson also shared how proud he is of Season 4. While he was nervous that it wouldn’t top Season 3 , he’s proven himself wrong. Over the last few months, the actor has been clear about this too, saying at one point that what’s coming next is “so different, and so unexpected.”

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When the show wrapped on Season 4 late last year, it looked like the actor had been through a literal blood bath. So, whatever is coming next is bound to be high-octane and intense, which is what we’ve come to expect and love about Reacher.

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Now, when it comes to what to expect “very soon,” we know Season 4 will be an adaptation of the book Gone Tomorrow. That novel follows Reacher as he races through New York City after meeting a mysterious woman on a subway, and he faces deception and lots of folks trying to kill him. So, it sounds like we’re in for a wild ride.

It seems like we’ll get to go on that wild ride soon, too! So, get ready, folks, Season 4 of Reacher has wrapped, and according to Alan Ritchson, we should be seeing this show’s “best season yet” on our screens “very soon.”