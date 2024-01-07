Babygirl: What We Know About The Upcoming A24 Thriller

Babygirl is another new A24 movie – and this is what we know about it.

A24 has continued to surprise and delight with their movies over the last few years. From the 2023 Academy Award for Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once to one of the scariest A24 horror movies , Talk to Me, to even the strange dramatic comedy stories of Dream Scenario, the production company has created some of the best films.

Among the new movies coming to the screen for people to enjoy is the thriller, Babygirl. But who is going to star in it? And what is this new A24 movie going to be about? For all your questions, here is what we know about Babygirl so far.

When writing this in January 2024, there is no set release date for Babygirl, which isn't that surprising. The movie was only recently announced at the end of November 2023, so it would be pretty shocking if we already had a set release date.

Remember that the 2024 movie schedule is packed with major releases, considering several films were pushed back or had filming halted in 2023 due to the 2023 Writer's Strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike, so many films are coming out this year. This includes the long-anticipated Dune: Part 2 , as well as the MCU film, Deadpool 3, the latest in the Sony Marvel universe, Madame Web, and many more.

Adding Babygirl onto that might not be the best idea, considering there are so many major releases, and the new A24 movie could be overshadowed by big blockbusters. Still, I'm sure we'll see it appear on some release schedule sooner or later.

Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas And More Star

While we don't know the release date of Babygirl, we do know that the cast for this movie is going to be star-studded. According to Deadline in November 2023, several stars have been confirmed for the film, including Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Harris Dickinson, Sophia Wilde, and Jean Reno.

This is significant news, as these stars have done great things in Hollywood. Nicole Kidman is an actress who has been in the industry for a long time. Aside from starring in major movies such as Moulin Rouge!, Eyes Wide Shut, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Paddington, and more, she's also appeared in TV shows and earned critical acclaim, such as Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Antonio Banderas is a long-time actor who's appeared in several major movies such as Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Desperado, the Spy Kids movies, and many others. He also voiced Puss in the Shrek movies and the Puss in Boots movies.

Harris Dickinson is relatively new to Hollywood, having arrived within the last decade or so. He's appeared in films like Beach Rats, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The King's Man, and Triangle of Sadness. Recently, however, he also appeared in the critically acclaimed A24 film The Iron Claw, receiving outstanding reviews , so seeing him in yet another A24 film is excellent.

Jean Reno is a French actor who has appeared in various French and American movies. Some of his most-known are Crimson Rivers, The Da Vinci Code, Mission Impossible, La Femme Nikita, and Léon: The Professional.

Lastly, we have Sophie Wilde, who is relatively new to the movie industry but made waves in 2023 with her starring role in the terrifying Talk to Me , which earned stellar praise. She also appeared in the 2023 Netflix series Everything Now.

With such an impressive cast list, I'm eager to see what Babygirl will offer. I have a feeling the acting will blow me away.

Babygirl Is An Erotic Thriller About A CEO Engaging In A Relationship With An Intern

If you're curious about what Babygirl will be about, the Deadline article regarding the confirmation of the movie gave us a little insight.

Babygirl will be an erotic thriller about a CEO who begins an affair with an intern, someone who is much younger, and has to keep it hidden from the rest of the world.

This isn't the first time that a movie has discussed the topic of not only age gaps but internal relations in companies, but it's exciting to see that A24 is going to be tackling that topic. There are so many great A24 movies , and I have a feeling this could be one of them.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Director Halina Reijn Directs And Writes

Also confirmed from the Deadline announcement is that Halina Reijn, known for her directing on Bodies Bodies Bodies, will be directing Babygirl.

Truthfully, this makes so much sense. Bodies Bodies Bodies was a horror film but is also divided into more genres, such as comedy and a bit of drama, and what made it so good was that it talked about modern-day culture and relationships in a healthy but exciting way.

Reign has also previously worked in the drama genre with her directorial debut, Instinct. The film was Dutch and followed the story of a prison therapist who becomes obsessed with her patient, so it's clear she's had plenty of experience in the world of thrillers regarding romantic relationships.

I have a feeling that Babygirl will be a lot more like Bodies Bodies Bodies somehow.

Filming Began In December 2023

While the movie was announced in November 2023, and there's no set release date yet, we know that Babygirl's filming began in December 2023.

From Sky News, Nicole Kidman was spotted filming Babygirl in New York City – this article also stated that Kidman would play the CEO and that Harris Dickinson would play the intern with whom she has an affair. This article also confirmed that Banderas would portray Kidman's husband, and Wilde would be the CEO's assistant.

We're unsure how long filming will take, but hopefully we'll get more news and updates about the movie over the next few months.

What are you excited about the most when it comes to Babygirl? This already sounds interesting, and I can't wait to see it unfold.