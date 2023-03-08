MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Docuseries

On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, and its 239 occupants, took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport with a final destination of Beijing, a journey that should have been no more than seven hours long. Not only did the Boeing 777 never make it to China, it hasn’t been seen since, and all its passengers and crew members are presumed to have died somewhere in the Southern Indian Ocean.

What sounds like an episode of Unsolved Mysteries is the subject of a new Netflix documentary titled MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, which chronicles the mysterious vanishing of a commercial jet, the years-long investigation into its disappearance, and the various theories avionics experts and the families of the missing passengers have come up with in the nearly 10 years since the fateful flight. Here are five things you should know before you watch one of the most perplexing Netflix new releases .

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared Provides A Detailed Chronicling Of The Mysterious Malaysian Flight

There have been countless documentaries and news specials about Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, but few compare in scope and scale to MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, which chronicles the entire situation. With a focus on events leading up to the flight, its shocking vanishing above the Indian Ocean , and the nearly decade-long investigation into the unexplainable event, no stone is left unturned.

The Families Of Missing Passengers Speak At Length About The Missing Flight

In addition to featuring reporters, avionics experts, and investigators, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared also spends a great deal of time with the families of the passengers and crew who never made it to their destination . But heads up, this leads to some incredibly emotional scenes in which the interviewees talk about losing their wives, husbands, children, other family and close friends.

The Docuseries Explores The Various Theories Surrounding The Disappearance Of Flight MH370

The new Netflix docuseries also explores the various theories surrounding the disappearance of Flight MH370, with segments of the documentary focusing on investigations into the pilot suspected of intentionally crashing the plane, a mysterious piece of cargo, and numerous others. And while you shouldn’t go in expecting a great deal of answers, the questions posed throughout add a level of intrigue to the mysterious story.

The Docuseries Is Split Into Three Episodes Ranging From 42 To 60 Minutes In Length

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is split into three episodes ranging anywhere from 42 to 60 minutes in length, meaning it doesn’t take more than a couple of hours to watch. It should be noted that Netflix listed each episode as being 90 minutes apiece upon the series’ debut, but the runtimes are in fact much shorter.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared Is Rated TV-14

Unlike a lot of the Netflix true crime documentaries that have been released by the platform in the past year or so, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared has a rating of TV-14. This is mostly due to language and mature themes that pop up throughout the three-part documentary series, and isn’t anything that’s too much for younger viewers.

If you want to check out MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, you can do so right now by simply using your Netflix subscription .