Of Course, Mike Tyson's Health Update Post Also Took A Jab At Jake Paul

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is shaping up to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year but, just recently, it appeared as though the bout had hit a snag. It was reported earlier this week that Tyson had suffered a medical emergency during a fight, which cast some doubt on the match moving forward. Subsequently, Paul seemed to respond to the rumors, shooting down the notion that a cancellation was in the cards. Now, Tyson himself has provided an update on his health and, of course, his post takes a funny jab at Paul.

“Iron Mike” reportedly became “nauseous and dizzy” while on a flight to Los Angeles this past Sunday. Once the plane landed, he received assistance from medical personnel, and his representative thanked those individuals in a statement. It was also said at the time that the reported medical complication wouldn’t impact the highly touted bout that’s set to stream for Netflix subscribers this July. The 57-year-old fighter himself is now doubling down on the fact that he’s feeling fine. He took to X this week to share a brief, but direct, statement and used the opportunity to throw shade at his opponent:

Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.

The veteran fighter’s health has actually been a significant topic of discussion since his fight with the social media star was announced back in March. Given that he’s 27 years old, Jake Paul is three decades younger than the former world heavyweight champion. A number of notable individuals have commented on the fight, expressing displeasure with it moving forward. British boxer KSI thinks it's a “lose-lose” situation because, if Paul wins, he’d merely further the notion that he’s only capable of beating opponents that are older than him. And, on that same token, such a loss for “The Baddest Man on the Planet” would be a stain on his legacy. Even UFC boss Dana White is “not thrilled” with the fight, though he understands the financial incentive to hold such a bout.

Nevertheless, Mike Tyson believes he can win , and he apparently warned his rival to “fight like your life depends on it because it does.” The Mainstream alum has also stressed that he doesn’t plan to take it easy on the aging boxer and even referred to him as a “killer.” What we clearly have here are two headstrong competitors that aren’t looking to back down from the challenge that lies before the both of them.

One would think that since he’s seemingly doing better now, the Hangover alum will get back to training. Hopefully, both stars will remain in good health moving forward – not just for the sake of the fight but for their general well-being. In the meantime, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if they continue to provide updates on their physical fitness and drop a few funny jabs at each other.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be livestreamed by Netflix on July 20, so be sure that your subscription is set if you plan to check it out. In the meantime, take a look at the 2024 TV schedule for viewing options that will keep you occupied until the big day.