Millie Bobby Brown Clapped Back After Commenters Kept Saying She Looked Old: ‘How To Look 65 When You Are 16’

Millie Bobby Brown joined the Stranger Things cast when she was only 12 years old, so it’s safe to say that the actress grew up in the spotlight. Brown is now 20 , and she has faced a lot of criticism and online trolling over the years as she’s grown and changed in the public eye. Case in point, when the actress recently posted photos of herself where she showed off one of her purses, she received some super rude comments about aging. Thankfully, she kept her head held high and classily sent a message to her haters on her Instagram story.

The photos in question were not something the Enola Holmes star should’ve received backlash for. She posted some cute pictures of herself in an adorable red and white patterned floral dress while holding a rainbow Louis Vuitton bag. She also showed off her gorgeous wedding rings and other cute jewelry she decided to pair with the outfit. You can see her Instagram post below:

For some reason, commenters sent a lot of hate towards the actress. Apparently, people thought she looked older than 20, actually saying that she looked anywhere between 35-65, as some of the comments said: "Millie’s google history: ‘How to look 65 when you are 16," "U look 35 what happened?" and "She skipped 20s & went straight in to 40's." Obviously, Brown doesn’t look middle-aged, and she is just rocking a more mature style as she approaches her 21st birthday.

So, in response to these rude comments, she shared a simple message on her Instagram story (via E! News) that summarized her sentiment perfectly:

Women grow. Not sorry about it.

Brown has clearly grown a lot over the years and during her time as an A-list star. It’s been nine years since she started work on Stranger Things, so of course she looks a lot different. She has successfully navigated her teenage years as a celebrity, without any major scandals, rumors of teenage rebellion, or super negative press. I think that’s pretty impressive, and shows her maturity. She’s also a married woman, as she wed Jake Bongiovi earlier this year .

The Enola Holmes star isn’t a little girl anymore, and people are going to have to get used to it. I understand it may be shocking at first to see a child star fans are used to seeing as a young girl look so grown up on social media, but a lot of time has passed since we first saw her as Eleven on Netflix. Being rude or mean on an Instagram feed is never the answer, and I’m glad that she stood up for herself, taking pride in how much she’s grown.

You can see Millie Bobby Brown in the upcoming last season of Stranger Things, which is set to premiere later this year. It’s one of the most highly anticipated television events of the year, so make sure you have your Netflix subscription ready when it finally becomes available. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the small screen this year, make sure to consult our 2025 TV schedule .