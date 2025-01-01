Millie Bobby Brown Shared BTS From Her Wedding Festivities, And It Looks Like Doves, Fireworks And Karaoke Were Involved
The Stranger Things actress reflects on getting married in 2024.
Aside from Millie Bobby Brown having her last day as Eleven on the set of Stranger Things Season 5 in 2024, the actress also had a big year on the personal front by getting married to Jake Bongiovi in the spring. With a new year on the horizon, Brown took the time to share some videos from her 2024, and there’s a lot of BTS about her wedding festivities.
In April of 2023, Millie Bobby Brown announced and she and one of Jon Bon Jovi’s children, Jake Bongiovi, were set to tie the knot. There was some pushback from the internet about her getting engaged at 19, but the Stranger Things actress shared a montage of her year, and it looks like she’s been happier than ever celebrating becoming a wife. Check it out:
In a reel on Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown wrote “the year of mrs. bongiovi” with a load of clips from her 2024. The actress looks like she had an absolute blast living life in her 20th year on Earth, but her sneak peeks into her wedding activities are major highlights. For example, take a look at this unique (and very vintage-looking) wedding dress it looks like she tried on ahead of saying “I do.”
Brown and her man celebrated three years as a couple just a couple of months before reportedly making their union official in a private ceremony on May 27, 2024. Per this video, it looks like there was a lot involved when it comes to becoming Mrs. Bongiovi, and why not! For example, considering Brown is wearing white below, it looks like perhaps she had a fun karaoke night (maybe during her bachelorette party?) as well.
Along with that, we also noticed a moment in the montage where Brown and her partner let a pair of doves free while on some sort of boat or yacht this year as well. It wasn’t while they were wearing their wedding attire, so it was likely a completely different event for the couple.
A lot of thought seems to have gone into these two making their marriage official over the past year. Perhaps the most jawdropping of all the clips is seeing the couple on their wedding day gazing upon their own personal firework show. How magical is that?
They reportedly got married in Italy, so we imagine the couple made a whole romantic vacation out of the occasion and these videos give us more details about it. Earlier this year, Jake Bongiovi’s dad Jon Bon Jovi made a comment about paying for multiple weddings earlier this year – one of his other sons, Jesse, also got married in Las Vegas in May as well!
Considering all the amazing videos from Brown, we’d think there’d be more from the set of Stranger Things, but surely she’s saving some of that BTS until the last season comes out. Next we can look forward to Brown’s new movie, The Electric State, which hits Netflix on March 14.
