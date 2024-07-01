Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Are Finally Taking A Honeymoon… With Their Parents?

Vacationing with in-laws can be challenging, especially when your father-in-law is a rock icon from the 1980s. However, Millie Bobby Brown isn't letting that stop her. The Enola Holmes A-lister (available to watch on one of the best streaming platforms , Netflix) and her new hubby Jake Bongiovi are finally enjoying their honeymoon with their parents. Honestly, it's all pretty adorable.

Millie Bobby Brown has exciting times ahead, with Season 5 of Stranger Things currently in production. However, the buzz around her professional life is overshadowed by her personal life. Per Page Six , after secretly marrying Jake Bongiovi in mid-May, the couple has been enjoying the picturesque beauty of Porto Cervo, Sardinia. The breathtaking Mediterranean landscape provided a perfect setting for romantic moments, with Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, seen holding hands and smiling at each other. Their joy was evident as they strolled with Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, who were just a few steps behind.

Despite the unconventional setup, the presence of family is making this honeymoon even more special. The legendary rock star Jon Bon Jovi, 62, and his wife Dorothea, 61, appeared relaxed and happy, soaking up the sun and enjoying their time with the newlyweds. Earlier in the week, Jon was seen lounging shirtless in navy swim trunks while Dorothea enjoyed a peaceful nap under a beach umbrella.

The intimate family outing marks another sweet moment in the whirlwind romance of Brown and Bongiovi. Just over a year ago, the Stranger Things star announced her engagement to her long-time partner, sparking plenty of online chatter due to her young age. Their wedding in May was described by insiders as a 'low-key, romantic affair' attended by their closest family members. Despite the secretive nature of the ceremony, the "Livin’ on a Prayer" singer has humorously remarked about the costs involved in his son's nuptials. The young couple is reportedly planning a second celebration in Italy later this summer, a celebration that promises to be filled with joy and love as they include a wider circle of friends and family in their future plans.

Jon couldn’t hide his pride and joy when discussing the young couples engagement during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show in May. He told the outlet:

They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.

The “Always” singer’s support for his son and new daughter-in-law has been unwavering, even in the face of their young ages. In a candid chat on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live last year, the rock legend offered his perspective on love and marriage :

I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise.

As Brown and Bongiovi continue to bask in the glow of their new marriage, their honeymoon – unconventional as it may be – it's clear the two share a strong bond, and their family is full of love and support. Whether they’re enjoying quiet moments on a Sardinian beach or planning another celebration in Italy, one thing is clear: this couple has a lot of support in their corner.

