Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Got Engaged At 19, And Of Course The Internet Has Thoughts

Since Millie Bobby Brown was cast as Eleven in Stranger Things back in 2016, we’ve watched both the popular Netflix character and the British actress grow up. In the past few years, Brown has become an executive producer on her movies, started her own makeup company and as she announced Tuesday, got engaged to her partner Jake Bongiovi at the age of 19. As the news went viral, so did many's responses about the big news.

Brown took to Instagram to make the announcement with a sweet photo of herself and 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi, who is also the son of Jon Bon Jovi. You can check out the couple and Brown with an engagement ring on her finger before we get to what the internet has to say.

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The newly engaged couple have reportedly been together for three years, and they look incredibly happy. As usual, though, the internet has jokes, such as this apt Stranger Things one:

Millie Bobby Brown got engaged and everyone’s saying she’s 19, but I thought she was Eleven pic.twitter.com/q4UqQhCpyhApril 11, 2023 See more

While she’ll be Eleven forever in our eyes, the actress has certainly grown into a woman, and is even attending online university as she prepares to "wrap up" her role in the Netflix hit series with its fifth and final season. One fan of the series also took to Twitter to share these thoughts about the announcement:

can’t believe the stranger things kids were like what, 11/12 when they first started shooting and now millie bobby brown is going to show up to the season 5 set ENGAGED???!!! 😭😭😭April 11, 2023 See more

It is pretty wild when you think about it. Anyone else feel old? The fact that just a few years ago we were meeting Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and seeing her Eggo waffle obsession take form is baffling, and now that the actress is hearing wedding bells it reminds us that life isn't always about “running up that hill,” sometimes it’s a light jog into the sunset and then before you know it’s been five seasons of Stranger Things.

Some fans are grappling with the fact that Brown is 19 and engaged, while they are in their mid-20s and single, as this person posted:

waking up to see millie bobby brown engaged when in ur mid 20s single & alone pic.twitter.com/CVS9k3ItgWApril 11, 2023 See more

Once the news hit the internet, Twitter did collectively get “she’s 19” trending because of course there’s gotta be some discourse about whether Millie Bobby Brown is old enough to get married right now. While there’s a mix of thoughts online that range from people sounding like judgey older siblings to fans who are excited to see the actress happy, one thing is clear, she has found her person and is ready to say “I do.”

it’s so crazy because i’ve literally watched millie bobby brown grow up and now she’s getting MARRIED? she literally deserves the whole world after everything she’s been through and i’m SO happy for her pic.twitter.com/yWxkUNhS8AApril 11, 2023 See more