Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged, See Her Sweet Announcement And Ring

It's no secret that Netflix produces a staggering amount of content, but a few projects stand out as their most successful/popular. Stranger Things is definitely in that category, and the sci-fi series has made household names out of its starring cast. This is especially true for Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown, who has grown up in front of our eyes. Brown recently shared that she's engaged to be married, see the sweet announcement and first look at her ring.

While the starring cast of Stranger Things are still kids in the minds of fans, it's actually been seven years since the show premiered on Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown is currently 19 years-old, and her status as a full-fledged adult is made all the more obvious due to the fact that she's engaged to her partner Jake Bongiovi. She shared the news on her Instagram account, and looks over the moon at the news. Check it out below:

How sweet is that? While we've seen Millie Bobby Brown go through all sorts of painful situations during her tenure playing Eleven, it's great to see the actress genunley happy. She seems over the moon about her engagement, and the comments section is filled with fans giving her love and congratulations. But I have to wonder, will there be Eggos served at their forthcoming nuptials?

Brown's caption with this announcement is short but extremely sweet. It reads "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Swifties will immediately recognize this is a lyric from Taylor Swift's song "Lover," which is the title track from her seventh studio album. And smart money says that track will hit a little differently now that the Enola Holmes actress is officially engaged.

Given just how famous Millie Bobby Brown is, this announcement is sure to go viral. At the time of writing this story, she's got nearly 3 millions likes, in addition to countless comments. Most of which are offering her congratulations, while others are adjusting to the idea that she's old enough to be married. This is no doubt an experience that other former child actors have gone through, as the public adjusts to their changing concept of who they are. But Brown is far from the first 19 year-old to get engaged; she just happens to be a public figure with a wildly popular social media presence.

For those unaware, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been together since back in 2021. He's the son of American rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, so Eleven will be joining a bonafide celebrity family in her forthcoming wedding. Of courses, there's currently no information about when they might tie the knot, and whether it'll be a private ceremony of full-fledged wedding extravaganza. Only time will tell, but it has the potential to be a star-studded event.

Congratulations to the happy couple! As for Millie Bobby Brown's return as Eleven in Stranger Things 5, there's currently no release date. But the show is filming its final season, with and the franchise is also expanding with a recently announced animated series.