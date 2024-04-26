As Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Prepare To Marry, Jon Bon Jovi Gets Real About The Status Of His Own Marriage
Jon Bon Jovi opens up about his own love life while talking about his kids.
Jon Bon Jovi has been married to Dorothea Hurley for 35 years, which is a long time by normal standards and an eternity when it comes to many celebrity couples. However, keeping their relationship strong is no walk in the park. Now, as the rockstar’s kid Jake Bongiovi prepares to marry his fiancée, Millie Bobby Brown, he’s opening up about the status of his own marriage.
With Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premiering on the 2024 TV schedule on April 26, Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates are taking a look back at their careers and how they impacted their lives personally and professionally. Plus, with multiple weddings coming up in his family, including Jake and Millie’s, he’s getting reflective about his relationship with his wife. While on GMA, Bon Jovi’s frontman talked about how making the documentary made his life “flash before his eyes,” and he got candid about his long relationship with Hurley, saying:
This answer was in response to Bon Jovi being asked if he’d given any advice to his son and the Stranger Things star. Based on Jon’s past comments about Brown and Bongiovi, and the fact that the Bon Jovi family was at her Damsel premiere, he’s clearly excited about his future daughter-in-law and this wedding. Plus, his own love story proves that you can find the one at a young age.
It truly is wonderful that Bon Jovi and Hurley are still together and going strong. They were high school sweethearts, and they got married five years after the rockstar’s band exploded onto the scene. The two spontaneously decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas, and while many were shocked, clearly it was the right decision, as Jon told People:
While the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer admitted that there is “challenge” that comes with marriage, it’s also something that’s inevitable in everything. It seems like he and his wife really have it figured out, and they’re excited to share their love and their kids’ love over the course of three weddings and through this documentary.
To learn more about Jon Bon Jovi’s marriage to Dorothea as well as his life and career, you can stream Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story with a Hulu subscription. To see what his future daughter-in-law is up to, you can watch her latest movie Damsel and her megahit series Stranger Things with a Netflix subscription.
As we learn more about all the couples in the Bon Jovi family, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.