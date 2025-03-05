Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving Full Glamour In Ruby Red Gown After Telling People To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her Fashion Choices

Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight ever since one of the best Netflix Original shows , Stranger Things, premiered in 2016. Sadly, the British actress has, once again, experienced the “devastating” effects of popularity as tabloids began criticizing her fashion choices. So, Brown decided to make a striking fashion statement by showing up in a full glamour ruby red gown at the premiere of her new movie The Electric State after telling people to stop “bullying” her.

Millie Bobby Brown Looks Elegant In Lush Ruby Red Dress At The Electric State Premiere

At The Electric State premiere, Millie Bobby Brown wore a dress that screams gorgeous and reflects the grown woman she’s become. Take a look at the stunning actress’s ruby red gown below and see how she brought her confidence and beauty to the special London screening:

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

How To Watch The Electric State (Image credit: Netflix) Make sure to watch the 2025 Netflix release of The Electric State with a Netflix subscription on March 7th.

Coming from Wiederhoeft's fall 2024 collection titled “Secret Room,” Millie Bobby Brown is wearing a strapless ruby-red shimmering gown with a corset bodice that shows off her hourglass figure. She accessorized the outfit by wearing oval-shaped earrings and strappy heels, revealing a red pedicure that matched perfectly with her gown.

One of my favorite features of Millie Bobby Brown’s red carpet look was her makeup; that dark eyeliner and deep red lip added a touch of classy Hollywood allure. With a full glamour style like that, it's clear that this performer is also a fashion icon.

The Full Glamour Look Comes Days After Millie Bobby Brown Clapped Back At Her Fashion Critics

Millie Bobby Brown’s ruby red look comes one day after she addressed those who were "bullying" her over her fashion choices. This issue has been ongoing for a couple of months now. Back in January, she took cute pictures of herself in a floral dress, and commenters kept saying she looked old . Now, she has clapped back, saying she’s not sorry for growing up.

In a viral Instagram video of her addressing these critics, the Enola Holmes actress said:

This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse.

After Millie Bobby Brown disclosed one journalist who reportedly said that Little Britain’s Matt Lucas criticized the Godzilla actress’s appearance, the British actor was quick to clear the air. In his own Instagram post, he clarified that his reasoning for comparing Brown’s look to his Little Britain character Vicky Pollard wasn’t meant as an insult but a compliment to her style. However, Lucas still made sure to apologize to Brown for any hurt feelings she went through.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brown then went on to say that this is a very big issue, and she will not apologize "for growing up." She continued to make her point against all the hateful comments by stating:

We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.

She closed out her post by saying, "Let's do better." And she made it clear that she clapped back at these claims because "every young girl" deserves to "grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

Showing up to The Electric State premiere looking fully glamorous in a ruby red gown was also a perfect way for Millie Bobby Brown to knock down haters for "bullying" her fashion choices. And it just continued to solidify her status as a fashion icon.