See Cool Customer Millie Bobby Brown In A Corseted Look Clap Back At A Photographer Asking Her To Smile

The wait is almost over, and pretty soon, we’ll be able to watch Season 5 of Stranger Things with a Netflix subscription . However, before that, the cast is travelling around to promote and premiere the final installment. During the London special screening, specifically, Millie Bobby Brown walked the carpet in a stunning corseted gown that was perfect for the occasion. However, as she was posing for photos, she coolly clapped back at photographers asking her to smile.

Millie Bobby Brown Clapped Back At Photographers At A Stranger Things Premiere

Ahead of Stranger Things Season 5, Part 1 premiere on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , the cast attended a UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Of course, the Eleven actress was there and all glammed up, and she looked incredible posing for photos. However, when a photographer asked her to smile, she calmly told them to smile instead. Take a look:

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) A photo posted by on

Much like the time Chappell Roan spoke up for herself at the VMAs as photographers yelled at her, commenters on this new video noted that Brown stood up for herself here. The Enola Holmes star has also been candid about being criticized by the press, and shared that Sabrina Carpenter gave her advice about how to handle it all.

Brown is also not a stranger to clapping back at rude comments and being clear about the boundaries she sets for herself.

Overall, this moment was one that the actress handled well. And after she clapped back at the photographers, she continued to take photos and absolutely slay the Stranger Things’ carpet in that stunning corset gown.

I Love The Corseted Gown Millie Bobby Brown Wore To Stranger Things’ London Premiere

Speaking of the gown Millie Bobby Brown wore to celebrate the upcoming release of Stranger Things on the 2025 TV schedule , it truly was amazing. Corsets have been having a big moment as of late, and she is totally contributing to that trend. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

The gown, which is from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture collection, per Page Six , is a lovely boudoir-inspired garment that features a gorgeous corset made of sheer black fabric and an incredible tulle train. It kind of reminds me of the looks Satine wears in Moulin Rouge!, and I am utterly obsessed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To complement the dress, the Electric State star wore black pumps and sheer black tights. She also styled her red hair in a half-up, half-down do that finished off the ensemble perfectly.

Overall, this outfit also fits nicely into the catalog of mature looks Millie Bobby Brown has rocked this year. We’ve seen her throw it back to a famous Gwyneth Paltrow fit , she’s gone full glamour in ruby red , and she looked all grown up in a little black dress . Now, she’s been killing the carpets for Stranger Things and showing off her style in ways that fit the hit series perfectly.

Now, with all that said and done, you will be able to watch the final episodes of Stranger Things starting November 26. Then, Part 2 and the finale will follow on December 25 and December 31, respectively. While we wait for that, be on the lookout for more great looks from Millie Bobby Brown, because she sure knows how to command a red carpet in them.