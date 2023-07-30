Damsel: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Netflix Film

Swords, dresses, and magical creatures – these are the three ingredients that any sort of fantasy movie or novel needs, and once you have them, you’re pretty much golden. Netflix has been adding much more fantasy content to it streaming platform, and while it's no stranger to the genre, with series such as The Witcher, which is currently in its third season , and Sweet Tooth, it is beginning to step deeper into the world of fantasy movies – and this time, they are doing it with Millie Bobby Brown taking on the lead role in Damsel.

The film, which was announced back in 2020, is finally set to release during 2023. But when exactly is this film going to come out? And what is the story going to be about? For all of your Damsel questions, here is what we know so far about the upcoming film, and what you can expect from it.

At the time of this writing, in July 2023, the set release date for Damsel is October 13, 2023, according to a preview reel that was released by the streamer on YouTube at the beginning of the year.

This is especially good news, as though Netflix has (as usual) released plenty of content, now Damsel is set to join its list as a part of its 2023 movie release schedule . It’s also fitting that it would come out in October, at least in my mind, because it’s so close to Halloween, and fantasy and Halloween go together so well.

Even so, there hasn’t been a trailer for the movie, but we must remain patient and hope that one will come soon enough.

Millie Bobby Brown Stars

As mentioned before, Deadline confirmed in November 2020 that Millie Bobby Brown would star as the main character of Damsel, as well as executive produce the film. She will play Princess Elodie, the main character that we follow throughout the course of the movie.

A part of me can't believe that we're actually nearing the release date, since the movie was announced almost three years ago. Either way, Brown has had quite the career since this news was announced. She starred in the sequel to Enola Holmes in October 2022, which received great reviews. Besides that, she also appeared in the fourth season of Stranger Things in summer 2022, a season that had everyone singing, “Running Up That Hill” for months on end.

Season 5 of Stranger Things was set to begin production in June 2022, according to David Harbour, who spoke about the upcoming season at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi (via Collider). However, it's since been halted due to the WGA strike, so we won't be seeing Brown working on that show until that and the actor's strike is over. It’s exciting to know she'll appear in an upcoming movie.

Even so, I seriously can’t wait to see her in another starring role, because Brown is slowly starting to take over all of Netflix.

Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Whinstone And More Will Also Star

Besides Brown leading the film, there are several other stars who have been confirmed to appear in the upcoming fantasy movie. According to Deadline , Angela Bassett joined the film in April 2022. She will be playing Lady Bayford, the stepmother to Brown’s character, Princess Elodie.

Bassett has been on a career roll the last few years, with appearances in films such as Gunpowder Milkshake, voice roles in both the emotional Pixar film, Soul , and the stop-motion Netflix film, Wendell & Wild . She also had a main role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. I seriously can’t wait to watch her in this film, to see Bassett shine once again.

Also reported by Deadline in April 2022 was that several other actors had signed on to the project. These include Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. It's not confirmed by Netflix who they will be playing right now, but I'm excited to see everyone, regardless.

Damsel Follows The Story Of A Young Woman Who Must Survive A Fire-Breathing Dragon

With a name such as Damsel, one can only wonder what the story will be about, but thanks to Tudum , we already have an idea of what we can expect.

In the movie, Princess Elodie thinks that she finally has it all, as he's finally married to a handsome prince, and about to live her happily ever after. However, she finds out that this isn't the love story she thought it was. It was all a trap, and her new family only wanted them to marry so they could sacrifice her to a dragon to repay an old debt.

When she is thrown into a cave with that dragon, she at first thinks that maybe someone will come to her rescue. When she realizes that she is on her own, however, she must use her own wits to find a way out before it’s too late.

I mean, as someone who loves the best fantasy shows and the best fantasy movies , this sounds like something right up my alley. The cast, the story, and the star all have me super intrigued.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Directed

The last thing we know is that Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed Damsel, as announced by Discussing Film back in March 2020. The director has worked on a variety of great movies, such as 28 Weeks Later, Intact, and Intruders, but now he’s helmed a major fantasy film, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to the table.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Damsel? All I know is that October is about to be great and I am ready to find a fake sword and fight all the fire-breathing dragons that my mind can muster.