What’s Going On With Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 3, According To A Netflix Exec

When Millie Bobby Brown appeared on screens for a second time as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sibling, she was met with lots of praise. Enola Holmes 2 was complimented by Eric Eisenberg as a “superior sequel” in his review for CinemaBlend, plus fans and critics of the Sherlock Holmes-adjacent flick had a lot of love to show for the young detective. Now, the question on many’s minds is: Will there be an Enola Holmes 3? Luckily, we have an answer.

After a thrilling second adventure in 2022, the Head of Netflix Film Scott Stuber explained that development has begun on a third installment in Enola’s story. Speaking to Collider about the future of the franchise, he said:

You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one.

Millie Bobby Brown really is a Netflix darling. With Season 5 of Stranger Things in the works now that the writers' strike is over, she’s expected to start working on that show one last time in the near future, after the actor’s strike ends. She’s also set to star in the film Damsel, as part of the 2024 movie schedule . The young actress seems to have a very healthy and thriving relationship with the streamer, so it makes sense that they are all planning to move forward with a third Enola Holmes movie.

Speaking of sequels, in the grand scheme of Sherlock Holmes stories, there seems to be some hope for Sherlock Holmes 3 , as Robert Downey Jr. is apparently making it a “priority." However, it’s still a big question mark. At this point, it seems like in the world of the Holmes family, Enola’s third adventure will be the next movie we see considering the confirmation that a script is in development.

Much like her older brother, Enola had just decided to go into professional detective work, as she opened her own agency at the end of Enola Holmes 2 . She and Tewksbury had also professed their love for each other. Overall, it really feels like this young sleuth’s story is just getting started, meaning it’s the perfect time to start writing Enola Holmes 3.