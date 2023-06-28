Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators: 5 Things To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Documentary

For a stretch of time in the waning years of the 20th century, there were few shows that were part of the collective consciousness more than American Gladiators. The syndicated series, which combined elements of professional wrestling and olympic events, saw everyday men and women compete against larger-than-life titans with names like Blaze, Laser, Ice, and Sky in a series of physically-demanding events . And now the story of how it all came together has been turned into a docuseries that was recently added to Netflix .

If you’ve heard about Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, or at least saw it while scrolling through the 2023 Netflix series options , there are a few things you’ll probably want to know before you check it out. That being said, we’ve put together a rundown of what you can expect before you go on this trip down memory lane.

The Rise And Fall Of The Iconic Competition Series

Like other great Netflix documentaries, Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators focuses on the rise, fall, and lasting legacy of the long-running program. From the poorly-received and disastrous 1989 pilot episode, through the height of the competition’s popularity (both in terms of a TV show and merchandising machine), and up to its conclusion in 1996, nothing is off limits in this incredibly thorough documentary series.

Several Of American Gladiators' Biggest Stars Piece Together The Story

The creators and producers of American Gladiators are given a lot of time to share their stories in the docuseries, but it’s the gladiators themselves that largely piece together its story. From talking about the physicality and demands of competing week after week for years on end to sharing stories about how fame affected their lives (both for good and bad), Gladiators like Gemini, Zap, Laser, Blaze, Nitro, and Ice let it all out.

It's Informative And More Emotional Than You'd Probably Expect

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators is an incredibly informative and fun docuseries, which is to be expected from a multi-part documentary about one of the popular shows of the 1990s, but it’s also a lot more emotional than you’d probably expect. This is especially true in the final episode where several of the gladiators talk about the close bond they shared with their fellow athletes, as well in a segment where Tower opens up about an interaction with a young fan that really brings on the water works.

Muscles & Mayhem Consists Of Five Episodes

The docuseries is split up into five episodes that range anywhere from 36 to 46 minutes apiece, meaning you could watch the entire story unfold in a little over three hours. The pacing of these episodes makes them fly by, and you’ll probably be near the end of the first chapter before you know what hit you.

The Docuseries Is Rated TV-MA For Language And Violence

It should be noted that Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators is rated TV-MA, but this rating can be a little misleading. Sure, there’s some choice language, references to substance abuse, and some physical violence, but it’s nothing as bad as what you’ll see in the various Netflix true crime documentaries. But still, err on the side of caution if you want to relive some of your favorite ‘90s TV show memories with your kids.

If all of this sounds good, then don't hesitate to check out Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, which is streaming in full for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

