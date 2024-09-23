Margot Robbie Is Joining Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn Follow-Up Wuthering Heights, And The Internet Has Mixed Feelings

Margot Robbie, who's pregnant with her first child just lined up a big gig. The A-lister is set to join an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation that’ll reunite her with frequent collaborator Emerald Fennell. The British filmmaker has officially set her Saltburn follow-up, e a new take on Wuthering Heights. Since the news broke, many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on this production and, based on the messages that have been shared across the web thus far, fans have mixed feelings.

Emerald Fennell’s version of Wuthering Heights is set to be produced under Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, and it’ll mark the filmmakers third collaboration with the production company. They previously worked together on Fennell’s Saltburn (which became an Internet obsession) and the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. Fennell will serve as a writer and producer on the upcoming flick as well. Also joining the cast, per Deadline , is Jacob Elordi, who previously worked with Fennell on her 2023 directorial effort.

The celebrated book from Emily Brontë, which was originally published in 1847, tells the story of the Earnshaw and Linton clans, who have what can be described as a turbulent relationship. Much of this tale centers on the Earnshaws’ foster son, Heathcliff – a foundling from Liverpool, who falls in love with the Earnshaws’ daughter, Catherine. In this latest adaptation, Jacob Elordi will play Heathcliff, while Catherine will be portrayed by the Suicide Squad alum. Based on X, a number of people are looking forward to seeing this pairing:

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie going from a chanel ad directed by Luca Guadagnino to the Wuthering Heights adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell…you see how i never lose!!! - @elordisdua

Margot saying this about jacob literally a week ago, and then we get the Wuthering Heights announcement LIKE WE WONN. - @elordionfilm

We’re finally getting the definitive onscreen version of Wuthering Heights - @derpo377

I’m looking forward to see what emerald fennel does with wuthering heights because these characters are miserable AS FUCK - @rayon_film

Despite the bit of positivity, there are a number of people who aren’t quite keen on the notion of the two Australian actors playing the lead roles in Wuthering Heights. One user posted the following reaction:

wuthering heights casting news… pic.twitter.com/6G5c2xGj53September 23, 2024

Another person also summed up their feelings with a short, but direct, message as well as a gif. Check it out:

That wuthering heights casting... woof is all i'll say pic.twitter.com/i3FYBLMb0hSeptember 23, 2024

Overall, there seem to be several reasons that people are taking issue with this adaptation. One of those is the uncertainty of what Emerald Fennell – who’s known for pushing boundaries with her films in wild ways – might do with the material. Some others also appear to take issue with the fact that two Australians were cast in the lead roles as opposed to two British performers. And, given the way Heathcliff has been described in the text , some are saying that the character is being whitewashed. Check out some takes below:

What if WUTHERING HEIGHTS was made by TWITTER DOT COM????? - @greggarakifan

I think it’s so unfair and ridiculous how hollywood casting directors keep erasing canonically BIPOC characters in important roles especially in classic literature and historical roles like in Wuthering Heights, the 2011 adaptation is the only one that had an accurate Heathcliff - @brilliqntfriend

No hate to Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi but neither of them have enough Psychologically Tortured vibes to play Cathy and Heathcliff. Like a Wuthering Heights adaptation simply needs actors who are weirder. - @timewrinkles

Which casting director do I have to talk to for the wuthering heights felony? - @stuckupc_nt

Specific plot details on Emerald Fennell’s version of the film have yet to be revealed, so it's hard to say how much she may alter the source material. It’s fair to say that everyone is absolutely entitled to their feelings. At the same time, though, we’ve yet to see anything from the actual film at this point, meaning it can’t completely be judged in earnest just yet.

Whether or not Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi give stunning performances in their roles remains to be seen. But, at the very least, what can be said is that the two are two actors who are capable of putting in strong work.