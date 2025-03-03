Netflix Just Added A Movie That’s Not On The Top 10 List (Yet), But It Is At A Whopping 98% On Rotten Tomatoes

Just last month, two rom-coms were hits among streamers in the U.S. As we head into March, it looks like rom-coms are starting to dominate globally with Netflix users. However, the streamer just added a based-on-a-true-story prison drama film to your streaming schedule that hasn’t made its way to Netflix’s Top 10 List yet but has a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rom-coms continue to hit the hearts of global streamers who are in the mood for love. You’ve got Honeymoon Crasher at #1 about a dumped man honeymooning with his mother. Following the French comedy is Dhoom Dhaam where an arranged marriage pair is thrown into a whirlwind of action, and Love Forever, where family traditions upend a couple’s wedding plans. All of these titles are original stories bound to draw attention to those who love the blend of romance and humor.

But there’s one new Netflix release that just hit the streamer called Cell 211. The Spanish-French prison film is based on the true story of a rookie police officer who tours a prison facility. However, a twist of events occurs when a violent prison riot breaks out, forcing the young officer to disguise himself as a prisoner for his own safety.

The 2009 thriller may not be a Top Netflix movie yet, but its Rotten Tomatoes ratings are proving that Cell 211 is worth the watch. Critics have given it a 98%, with an audience score of 88%. Both critics and audiences agree that the prison film is an effective thriller with its gritty realism. Plus, the Spanish-French movie snagged eight major Goya Awards, which honors Spanish film excellence, including Best Film.

Netflix’s Global Top Ten may not have a place for Cell 211 yet, but I believe it’s only a matter of time until it does. After all, prison dramas have been hitting hard with Netflix users in the past. The Netflix documentary 13th was considered the most important film of 2016 about Black people who have been systematically mistreated by political institutions since the end of the Civil War. It went on to win a Primetime Emmy and was nominated at the 89th Academy Awards for Best Documentary. We also can’t forget one of Netflix’s most popular movies , The Platform, which was watched by over 56 million households four weeks after its release. Its popularity brought on The Platform 2 , which may not have gotten the best reviews but was killing it at Netflix’s Global Top Ten at #1 for a while. So it shows that Netflix streamers have a strong appetite for thought-provoking stories that take place within the prison system.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Another reason I believe Cell 211 has a good chance of becoming a future Netflix Top Ten movie is the streamer’s 2025 TV release based on the prison flick. A few weeks before Cell 211 premiered on the streaming site, Prison Cell 211 made its debut with a similar plot, only with the lead character a human rights attorney compared to a police officer. If Prison Cell 211 ends up becoming a hit, I’m confident Netflix users will want to catch the OG film that came before.

Netflix’s newest movie release Cell 211 may not be a Global Top Ten film yet on the streamer, but it’s only a matter of time once streamers catch onto its excellent 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Plus, those who watched the series that followed, Prison Cell 211, are bound to want to see the movie that started it all. You can watch the new Netflix series and the 2009 OG movie on your Netflix subscription .