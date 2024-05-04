The Platform 2: What We Know About The Sequel To The Spanish Netflix Hit

SPOILER WARNING: The following article includes spoilers from The Platform. If you have not seen the Netflix exclusive hit film, we suggest you proceed with caution before reading this guide to its upcoming sequel.

In 2020, Netflix introduced the world to a horrifying and thought-provoking vision of incarceration with the release of director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s The Platform. Not to be confused with a Middle Eastern series of the same name also available on the streaming service, the Spanish-language film intrigued audiences with its unique concept, socially relevant ideals, and somber, puzzling ending that left audiences wondering if we should expect to see more from this world.

As a matter of fact, there is more to the story — or, at least, another to tell from within The Pit — that will be presented in the upcoming Netflix movie, The Platform 2. Only so much is known at the moment about this new sequel to one of the best thrillers on Netflix, and the following are all the most important details that we can provide so far. Let’s get locked in.

At the moment, no specific release date has been revealed, so when fans with a Netflix subscription will be able to stream The Platform 2 is anybody’s guess for the moment. We do know, however, that it is expected to drop at some point on the upcoming 2024 movies schedule, but that is as much as we know.

The Platform 2 Is A Follow-Up To A Popular Spanish-Language Dystopian Thriller

There has also been very little revealed about the plot of The Platform 2 so far, save what the official Netflix site has provided. The logline reads, “A mysterious figure has established a new order at the prison, but threatening forces soon emerge.” It is difficult to tell exactly what that means, but what we can infer is that things are going to be a little different in The Pit and what we can hope is that it has something to do with Goreng’s rebellious, dangerous crusade in the final act of the original film.

To bring you up to speed, The Platform follows Goreng (Iván Massagué), who willingly admits himself into “The Pit” — a prison consisting of 333 cells, housing two incarcerated individuals each, that are vertically stacked on top of each other — in order to kick his smoking habit, but soon comes to regret the decision after discovering its feeding system.

The titular platform descends from the top level bearing a plentiful feast for each pair to eat just minutes at a time, but the inmates resort to a Darwinian mentality that leaves little to nothing left for those at the lower levels to sustain themselves with. Teaming up with his third cellmate, Goreng attempts to send the oppressive authorities a message of resistance by riding the platform all the way to the bottom so he can send up one remaining item, but it is implied that he passes away in the process.

Who Is In The Platform 2 Cast?

Based on our summary for the plot of The Platform above, it may be ill-advised to expect seeing Iván Massagué reprise his role as Goreng in the sequel. However, we do know from an X post by Netflix who is going to appear in the Platform 2 cast, but nothing specific about their characters just yet. Let’s meet our new cellmates.

Milena Smit

The Platform 2 is only Milena Smit’s latest collaboration with the film’s streaming service, having starred in two Netflix original TV shows (The Girl in the Mirror and The Snow Girl) and one Netflix original movie — a horror film called Tin & Tina. The Spanish actor also starred alongside Penelope Cruz in writer and director Pedro Almodóvar’s Oscar-nominated 2021 drama, Parallel Mothers, and, the following year, played the co-lead of another modern, female-driven drama called Libéluluas.

Hovik Keuchkerian

Netflix subscribers may recognize Lebanese actor Hovik Keuchkerian from the comedic 2019 road movie 4L, Seasons 3, 4, and 5 of the hit crime thriller, Money Heist, and the streaming service’s Wizard of Oz-inspired, Spanish coming-of-age drama from 2022, Rainbow. English-speaking audiences may have also spotted him in 2016’s cinematic adaptation of Assassin’s Creed, AMC’s acclaimed miniseries The Night Manager, Terry Gilliam’s The Man who Killed Don Quixote, and from three episodes of Crackle’s Snatch.

Will Any Original Platform Cast Members Return?

As established, there is very little chance of Iván Massagué making an appearance as Goreng or Zorion Eguileor as his initial cellmate, Trimagasi, in The Platform 2. However, there is one character whom we do know survives at the end of the first film named Mali.

Played by Zihara Llana, she is the little girl Miharu (Alexandra Masangkay) claimed to be her daughter and whom Goreng successfully manages to bring to the bottom level of The Pit, serving as his message to those at the top. It is possible that the sight of this lone child on the platform is what convinced the authorities to establish the “new order” in the prison and, if so, it is not impossible that Llana could make an appearance.

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Directs The Platform 2

Returning to helm The Platform 2 is the man who first brought this bleak, unforgiving world to life in the first place, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, who made his feature-length directorial debut with the predecessor. The filmmaker is also taking on the responsibility of writing the screenplay for the sequel, despite the fact that the first film was penned by David Desola and Pedro Rivero.

Gaztelu-Urrutia was previously known for directing short films — namely 2000’s La casa del lago and 913 from 2004, the latter of which he also wrote. He has also served as a producer on several films, such as 2016’s The Glass Castle. He has another thriller in the works, which he co-wrote with Desola and Rivero, called Rich Flu, which stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The Platform 2 Started Shooting In 2023

According to a release by Netflix, The Platform 2 went into production in 2023 in Bilbao, Spain. The post includes the following quote by Gaztelu-Urrutia:

We started production of the film full of enthusiasm, eager to extend the universe of The Platform with a plot full of surprises, obstacles, new characters... and old friends. We want this second installment to be an exciting physical journey that allows us to go into the darkness, into that place where we are afraid to look.

The release also mentions the fact that The Platform became Netflix’s all-time most popular Spanish-language film, after audiences streamed more than 100 million hours of it within 28 days of its premiere on the streaming service. Given that information, it is no wonder that the sequel came to be.

Are you looking forward to your next sentencing to The Pit? In the meantime, keep an eye out for any further updates regarding The Platform 2.