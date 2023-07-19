Netflix Changed Its Subscription Plan Again By Removing One Of The Tiers. Here's What Users Are Saying

The streaming industry continues to evolve and, with that, Netflix has aimed to make changes to its platform in order to compete from a financial standpoint. In recent years, the mega streamer has instituted some notable price hikes (one of which happened in 2022) while also providing some customers with good news by slashing membership costs in certain countries. The company is now making yet another change, as it’s doing away with one of its subscription tiers. So faced with this change, what do actual users have to say about this?

Netflix subscription holders learned that the streaming service dropped its basic ad-free plan in the United States and the United Kingdom. The elimination of the tier, which cost $9.99 per month, was confirmed on the sign-up page for the service. With it now gone, users can only pick from the $6.99 per month, ad-supported plan, the standard/ad-free $15.49 package or the premium $19.99 membership. The site also notably mentions, though, that anyone who currently has the basic plan will retain it unless they change tiers or cancel their account.

Theoretically, the decision to move on from this membership option could entice new or returning subscribers to latch onto the more expensive options. If that becomes the case, this could be a boon for the corporation, though it would seem that a number of customers aren’t pleased. One such person, who claims to be a longtime “investor,” weighed in via Twitter with a less-than favorable thought:

As an investor of Netflix, can I just say to Netflix, keep the damn basic plan, what's wrong with you people?

Some of the commentators seem to be side-eying the powers that be for making the decision. One person asserted that the executives aren’t making a wise choice :

The suits never understand. And now they will be blockbuster. The irony.

As previously mentioned, the company has made a few changes as of late, one of which also wasn’t that well received when it was announced to be in the works. The following user made note of that initiative while commenting on the end of the basic plan:

No password sharing and no basic plan??? Netflix you have to choose something.

Earlier this year, the streamer introduced new password-sharing rules in an attempt to limit the number of households taking advantage of a given account. To its credit, the company anticipated the backlash , and it would also seem that the crackdown is actually working . It remains to be seen if this change to the subscription tiers will be beneficial in the long run but, as of right now, fans like the one who’s quoted below don’t see this new direction as a positive :

Not happy about #Netflix phasing out their Basic plan for new/returning signups. You shouldn't have to pay more than double the cost of the ad-supported plan to watch without ads. No ads used to be the whole point of having a sub. Not getting my business at that price point.

I’m personally curious as to how this decision will impact Netflix’s business moving forward. It’s honestly hard to say whether it’ll truly yield positive financial results. What I do count on, however, is for anyone with a basic plan at the moment to hold onto it unless they truly have to.